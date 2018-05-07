Selling a car in a city like Fort Lauderdale is not always easy and straightforward, especially if you decide to do it yourself. The good news is that you don’t have to deal with all the hassles of finding a suitable buyer for your vehicle.

If you are looking for the best car consignment in Fort Lauderdale, you need to be armed with the best information. Luckily, finding this information is not that difficult.

Here are 10 Quick Tips About Car Consignment:

Put the contract in writing.

Having a written contract can save you significant legal fees in case a contract dispute arises. A written contract makes the terms of the contract clear to the parties involved and eliminates potential ambiguities in terms of the duration of the contract and its enforceability.

Don’t be too quick to sign over your title.

The car remains your property until a buyer is found and you get paid the agreed price for it. It is only after you have been provided with the relevant sale documents that you should transfer the title.

Ask as many questions as possible.

Asking questions helps clarify the deal and puts you in a position where you know what is supposed to happen every step of the way.

Do your homework.

It is very important that you educate yourself as much as possible about what selling a car on consignment entails. Doing your homework empowers you and saves you future headaches.

Keep your car in good condition.

This will ensure that you fetch the best price for your vehicle. Well maintained cars always translate to a higher resale value. At the same time, it saves you from objections from your dealer or potential buyers.

Make sure your paperwork is in order.

Make sure you have all the necessary documents before you set out to meet your consignment dealer. The documents include your logbook, owners manual and all the service records.

Check current listings.

You don’t want to quote a price for the car that is unrealistically high and make it impossible to find a buyer. That is why it is advisable to go to the current listings to have an idea of what price you should quote for the car.

Give a warranty.

It’s good to make the buyer feel protected in case he or she encounters some problems when using the car. One of the best ways to do this is to pay your dealer for a warranty on the car so that the dealer can offer the same to potential buyers.

Make sure you comply with the relevant state law.

Different states have different laws when it comes to selling cars on consignment and contracts in general. It’s very important to ensure that at any stage of the sale, you are fully compliant with all the relevant laws.

Ask how much percentage will be charged on the selling price.

In any consignment deal, there is a fee that dealers charge to the selling price. This is one of the important details that you should inquire before handing your vehicle to a dealer.

Selling a car on consignment comes with many benefits. For one, you get to drive your car as a suitable buyer is sought. At the same time, you don’t have to deal with the issue of paperwork as the agent handles that for you. This explains why many people prefer to sell their cars on consignment.