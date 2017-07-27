15th Annual International Route 66 Mother Road Festival

The 15th Annual International Route 66 Mother Road Festival was held on September 23 through the 25, 2016 in Downtown Springfield, IL. The show starts on a Friday night with everyone gathered together to cruise on the historic route 66 through Springfield ending downtown in front of the old state capitol. The 15th Annual International Route 66 Mother Road Festival had one of the biggest crowds this year with roughly over 500 vehicles participating in the cruise.

Saturday the show was full with participants that lined all main and side streets going down at least 6 blocks each way! Parking lots were full leaving no space empty. With as many participants as there were, you were sure to see a variety or rare, restored cars, and fully customized vehicles. Car clubs came from all around the United States to show off the hard work that they all had put in on the vehicles they worked on all together.

Many smaller events were going on within the show including a burnout contest, portable dyno to measure your horsepower, and historical groups that came along to provide information and fun facts about the route 66 history and the Springfield area. Spectators were seen all around going to each area in the event to see what each area had to offer! Sundays were open to present awards to the winners of various classes. Which vehicle do you feel deserved an award?

Downtown Springfield has their website up with information for the previous show. Be sure to check out their website regularly for information on the show for 2017.

Interested in more coverage by Gauge Magazine? We have years of previous coverage ranging back to the early 2000’s.

Photos by: Chris Gosda