16th Annual Pacific Car Show

16th Annual Pacific Car Show was held on June 30th, 2018 in the historic street of downtown Pacific, Missouri. For a very small town, they sure know how to host an event! With the street being flooded with cars and every road and side road full as well, there was something there for everyone!

With the entire street shut down, you are able to enjoy a relaxing day walking down the street of beautiful downtown Pacific. But this show had so much more to offer than just the amazing scenery and rides, there was also live music performed by The 80’s band, food, drinks, vendors, and a fireworks show at 9:30. Fireworks were shot from the Blackburn Park bluff which overlooks the Downtown Pacific.

If you had a ride that needed registered for the show, then you were also able to relax as you get judged the moment that you register, allowing you to walking around the rest of the day looking at cars, eating food, and hanging out with friends until 3pm when it is time for awards!

There was a total of 36 classes for those who were registered including Best of show-Stock, Best of Show-Modified, Sponsors Choice, Ridge Rodders Pick, Jeep- Stock and Modified, Trucks, and more! Congratulations to all of the winners!

The Pacific Car Show is the largest events staged by the Pacific Partnership and is also known as one of the largest car show in the region, bringing in more than 600 entries despite the 95 degree weather! This is one show that we will continue to attend not only because of the amazing scenery, but the atmosphere and rides as well!

Photos by: Chris Gosda