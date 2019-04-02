17th Annual Route 66 Mother Road Festival

If you are a Route 66 or car enthusiast, then this is the show that you’re going to want to attend! Bringing in around 70 to 80,000 enthusiasts to the area, you are bound to see something that will peak your interest!

This is more than just any other car show, being held on the historic Route 66, they bring in more than what you would expect! Featuring a Friday Night! City Nights Cruise for Crime Stoppers, Burnout Competition, Live Entertainment, Miss “Route 66” Pin-Up Contest, Farmers Market, Cruise the Shops Poker Race, and much more!

With over 40 classes and awards, a few winners from the show include:

Best Interior – Gary Novac- 1950 GMC

Best Paint – Lovis Jackson – 1955 Pro Street

Best Engine – Steve Enberg – 1969 Mustang

Wally Troy Award – Jeff King – 1955 Ford Truck

Mayors Choice – Sandi Kissinger – 1957 T-Bird

Best of Choice – Derrick Roberts – 2003 Big Dog Chopper

Burnout 1st – Mike Freeman – 1968 Pontiac Tempest

Burnout 2nd – Billy Reese – 1988 Chevy S10

Burnout 3rd – Scott McQuaid – 1952 Chevy

Best of Show – Don Hoover – 1955 Pro Street

Congratulations to all winners! Gary Noavc’s 1950 GMC was an amazing ride and always has been! Novac’s GMC was previously our January 2019 feature vehicle of the month! Once you see our photo shoot of this ride, you’ll see why it won best interior!

The 17th Annual Route 66 Mother Road Festival was a big year, with one of a kind rides driving down into downtown Springfield, it was the biggest year yet. Bringing in rides that not many people see regularly, 17th Annual Route 66 Mother Road Festival is a show that we love to regularly attend.

Whether you are a Route 66 Fan, Car enthusiast, or looking for a family fun event, 17th Annual Route 66 Mother Road Festival is the event that you are looking for!

Information on their Facebook page is up and running with information and pre-registration for the 18th Annual Route 66 Mother Road Festival!

Photos by: Chris Gosda