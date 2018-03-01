2017 Chicago DUB Battlegrounds Show

The 2017 Chicago DUB Battlegrounds Show was held on August 19, 2017 at the Hawthorne Race Track in Cicero, Illinois. This location for PERFECT for anyone who attend seeing as how you were just feet away from horse racing. This show had more than enough entertainment including all of the amazing rides that came!

With this event being one of the biggest ones coming to this area, it had attracted everything from imports, lowriders, lifted trucks, mini trucks, and everything in between. If all the amazing rides that attended wasn’t really your thing, the main stage had huge amounts of entertainment ranging DJ’s to hip hop dancers and models. When it came time for the concert by famous artist, it seems the area in front of the stage had everyone that attended the show stuffed together just to see the show!

Chicago and everyone near the area made sure that they brought their best ride to show off, no matter your taste or style, this was definitely the car show for you! XPLIZIT Car Club came in full force to the events with members coming from far out of state just to attend this show. They made sure to add to 2017 Chicago DUB Battlegrounds Show and make sure that each person who was attending had the most fun!

If you are thinking of shows to attend around the area, make sure you go to attend this event. With all of the top notch rides, entertainment, and more you will not regret attending this show!

