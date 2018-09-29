2018 St. Louis European Auto Show

Hosted by: St. Louis Motor Cars

2018 St. Louis European Auto Show was held on June 3rd, 2018 at the Chesterfield Outlets in Chesterfield, Missouri. This show was ready to roar into town for its 31st anniversary of celebrating the beautiful machines!

This show is ran completely by a board of hardworking volunteers who want o give back to the community with their love for all European rides! Each year the goes on, they work for months making sure that this years show is always better than the one before! For some of the volunteers, cars are their passions, but for them all the joy in giving back means the most!

St. Louis European Auto Show has been at St. Louis tradition since 1987 and has continued on each year, rain or shine. Each year the show also raises funds for a nonprofit. This year, the St. Louis Arc was the charitable partner! They are a nonprofit United Way agency that provides support and services to more than 4,000 adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities!

St. Louis European Auto Show brings in some beautiful and sometimes rare cars that have been tucked away in private garages. Ranging from Audi to Zagato, many of Europe’s best known rides can be find at this show! With the crowds at least as big as last year, each vehicle stole the show for someone!

Awards were given out within brand and for the best in show! We want to congratulate all who won because we know it was hard for the judges to choose! We cannot wait for the 2019 show to come around!

Photos by: Chris Gosda