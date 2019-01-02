20th Annual Funfest for Air-Cooled VW

20th Annual Funfest for Air-Cooled VW was held from June 15-17, 2018 in Effingham, Illinois. This show had Volkswagens from all shapes and sizes heading over to Effingham!

Starting in the summer of ’99, a team of VW lovers decided to host a laid-back show featuring only VWs. A few hundred VW’s and their owners came to the event. By the early 2000’s, the show had grown to welcome over thousands of attendees over the weekend of the show. The event is now known as one of the must-attend VW shows for the year in the Midwest!

This years show was one attendees cannot forget! For the first time in 20th Annual Funfest for Air-Cooled VW history, the show is being held at the same time as the Vet Fest 2018. The Vet Fest 2018 is a celebration honoring veterans of military service and included a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall. Thank you for your service Veterans!

On Friday afternoon during the 20th Annual Funfest for Air-Cooled VW, Volkswagens of every year, model, and color imaginable were lined up as far as you could see as they waited for the start of the Annual Fun Run Road Tour. During the Fun Run Road Tour, the first Celebrity Choice Award winners of the weekend will be selected!

Not only were attendees excited for the Annual Fun Run Road Tour, the show also offered Huey Helicopter Flights, Lawn Mower Race by the semi-professional Southern Illinois Sod Slingers, the “not so low speed” slalom course, and the dinner and show!

This show has so much to offer, how could you not want to make it out and attend?!?

Wanting more information on Funfest for Air-Cooled VW? Check out their website!

Looking for more coverage on VWs? We have what you need!

Photos by: Chris Gosda