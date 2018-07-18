23rd Annual Southeast Minitruckin Nationals

23rd Annual Southeast Minitruckin Nationals was held in Maggie Valley, NC from April 22 to April 23, 2017. With over 440 vehicles registered, the hills of Maggie Valley were filled with some of the most amazing rides around!

Bell’s Rod Shop and Drop Em Wear sponsored the show with the help of Thorbros, Sparkles Detail, and Welch’s Chop Shop. All sponsors and crew members worked together to put on this amazing show year after year with each year getting better! This is one show that continues to grow each year with spectators returning from the year before and bringing friends and family along with them.

Spectators filled the Festival grounds to view the completely unique and custom rides that attended. From Mini Trucks to Imports, this show had a little bit of everything for everyone! When it came time for awards, all spectators and participants were in awe of the sweet awards that were designed by Josh Welch and Welch’s Chop Shop.

This year, a few individuals took home the “Fab 5” Award, including:

Clint Vito and his 95 Toyota

Roger Tuner and his 94 Ford Ranger

Justin Wyatt with his 92 Mitzubishi Mighty Max.

Best Truck award went to Nathan Coker with his stunning 1988 Ford Ranger. Congratulations to all winners!

At the end of the show, the streets were fulled with bagged and lowered rides dragging and cruising along with strip. This part of the show is always the best part to many people, seeing people out cruising with the rides that they had put so much time and love into is amazing!

Photos by: Logan Wade