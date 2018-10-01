24th Annual Southeast Minitruckin Nationals

Hosted by: Bell’s Rod Shop and Accuair

24th Annual Southeast Minitruckin Nationals was held on April 27th through the 29th, 2018. The event was located at Maggie Valley Fairgrounds in Maggie Valley, NC. With over 525 entries, the Maggie Valley Fairgrounds was filled with custom rides from across the country!

The show kicked off on a Friday evening with a pizza party as the Drop Em Wear Trailer. Free pizza?? That’s a big YES for us! The show picked back up on Saturday morning as tons of amazing vehicles packed the valley. The car audio competition put on by MECA brought audio fans from all over out fro some loud music and building-shaking bass.

There were TONS of awards given out over the weekend. Best of Show was presented to Phillip Sheek and his amazing Chevrolet C10 Square Body. Donnie Babb took home the Best Old School award and Josh Ellis took Best Graphics. The Fab 5 awards were presented to John Lane, Justin Wyatt, Cliff Somers, Bobby Long, and Brian Owen. Congrats to all who won!

The evening cruise down the main strip of the Valley is always a great way to end any day. The show is always full of some of the best rides that are around and we cannot wait to see what is in store for next year! The next show is the 25th annual and is scheduled for April 26-29th, 2019. You won’t want to miss out on the 25th anniversary of this show!

Photos by: Logan Wade & Lindsey Kirk