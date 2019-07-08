3 Reasons to Purchase a Golf Cart

Golf carts are great. They help you get around massive courses and especially useful for transporting your heavy golf bag. From their name itself, most people think that this nifty vehicle can only be used in the green turf. They’re wrong.

In fact, golf carts have found various uses in the most unexpected industries. They are mobile but small enough to get around places with roads that are narrow. If you have an enormous property that you need to get around to daily, consider getting one for yourself to make the commute more convenient.

You can buy new and used golf carts, and either one can be affordable. It is considerably cheaper when you go for the secondhand ones, and it depends on the brand, but you need to set some expectations. Perfectly maintained used golf carts can still operate for years to come, but once in a while, you may need to switch out parts, such as new tires, wheels, rims, battery charger, and other parts, for upkeep.

Maintenance is important, and you may think that it is difficult, and parts are expensive, but it’s really not. If you choose to hire a repairman, the costs are considerably lower than when you have a real car repaired, which can also be said for the cart parts as well. If you belong in a golf club, you’ll be surprised to find that you will likely know someone in the community who knows how to repair golf carts and likely as a hobby. You can learn from them, or they may even do the repairs or upgrades for you free of charge.

Obviously, golf carts are useful in ranges and courses because they were designed and made with those places in mind. Here are reasons you should purchase a golf cart regardless if you play the sport.

Ease-of-Access Solution

If you are in a business where walking for disabled or elderly folks is a great concern, a golf cart is a solution for that. You can use a car for getting around, but it can be limited as to how many people it can transport and challenging for those with mobility issues. Golf carts are more open, which makes it easy for some people to both enter and alight, so it is a perfect transportation for certain situations mentioned above.

Some businesses are already using this solution. Golf carts are cheaper and often easier to maintain and can be driven easily with reduced probability for accidents. You can see golf carts being used in retirement communities, hospitals, country clubs, farms, and even campgrounds.

It’s not only for older and disabled folks too. It’s also useful for personnel whose jobs entail showing people around. They can use golf carts to transport a number of people around school and college campuses, recreational grounds, and even military bases.

Battery-Powered Golf Carts Are Eco-Friendly

So maybe you’re trying to be more ecologically conscious, but you like cruising around your property, or it’s just the nature and part of your work. Battery-powered golf carts are better than cars with engines or any other vehicles that use gasoline. The limit is that a single charge can only go so far, as compared to using gasoline.

However, when you think about how much money you save by not using gasoline, you’ll see battery-powered golf carts in a new light. Consider them for short-distance cruises, or better yet, have a golf cart battery charger with you at all times so you can recharge anytime right away for when you run out of juice. Smart cars are in fashion, and electric golf carts fit right in. If you’re thinking of buying a used golf cart, click here to read a handy guide.

Potential New Hobby

Golf carts are amazing by themselves due to a number of things. For the elite, they are a status symbol—you can glean a lot of information on a person’s social standing just by looking at a golf cart and a model. Customized golf carts are a thing in certain parts of the US—custom wheels, lights, tires, and paint job, all in the hope of owning and riding something unique or to cater to one’s particular taste.

While custom golf carts are still a thing nowadays, there are those who genuinely enjoy doing personalization for the fun of it. It’s a hobby with a specific niche for those who truly enjoy taking apart the vehicle with their own hands and putting it back together again. There are those who take modifications to the next level by using parts that aren’t for golf carts as well.

Golf Carts Are Great

So you see, the appeal of golf carts is not only limited to its facade; its multipurpose allows it to transcend the exclusivity of the green turf and clubhouses. While most people see it as a convenient and comfortable way to travel from place to place, others see it as an opportunity to create something new. The best part is you don’t have to be a golfer to get yourself a golf cart.

Do you have a golf cart? What do you use it for? Share your comments below.