Repainting Your Car? 3 Types of Car Paint That You Should Be Acquainted With

A car is a prized possession not only because how much it costs–which, by the way, can be quite a lot– but also because of its utility. Some people, especially those who are always on the road for their jobs, literally live in their cars.

Because of that, we really cannot blame them if they want to customize their cars to fit their personalities and tastes more. If you happen to be among such people, and you are looking at having your car repainted, it is important for you to realize that there are different types of car paint. Which one to choose depends on what type of aesthetic you want to achieve. Read on to know more about some of the most common car paint types.

Solid or Pure Color Finish

If you want your car to have a no-frills solid color, then you have at least two options when it comes to the type of paint to use: acrylic and urethane. Let’s take a look at acrylic first. This type of paint is water-based, so it is not toxic. It is very easy to apply and it produces an attractive glossy finish. A major downside of this type of paint is that it can be costly. Also, the common types of acrylic paints that you can buy in stores reportedly do not last long. Frequent refinishing might be necessary.

Urethane, on the other hand, is considered the industry standard when it comes to car paint. Its finish is similar to acrylic, but it is said to last longer. This type of paint is also very easy to apply over any other type of paint because it does not chemically react. A major downside is urethane toxicity. It contains chemicals that can harm the lungs, so those who apply urethane paint are advised to wear the appropriate protective gear.

Metallic Finish

You can go for a metallic finish if you want your car to catch attention wherever it goes. Metallic paints are basically just solid paints with powdered metal mixed in it. The powdered metal reflects light, giving the car a more reflective shine. This type of paint is also able to hide scratches and other blemishes. Most sports cars and other high-end vehicles make use of metallic paints.

With that said, it is perhaps obvious that its high price is going to be this type’s major downside. This paint is also a bit sensitive. While metallic paints are used to effectively hide existing blemishes, repairing scratches on a metallic finish is going to be difficult. Because of this, you need to keep your car in a garage that is well maintained. The road that leads to your garage should also be free from cracks. If possible, it should be topped with even asphalt. Having good reflective road markings on your driveway can also help, especially when you park during the night to avoid any scratch-causing incidents.

Pearlescent Finish