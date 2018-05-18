The 4 Best Cars For Summer Road Trips

The road trip is, without out a doubt, one of our most time-honored summer traditions. Celebrated in famous novels like Jack Kerouac’s On The Road and songs like The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Road Trippin’,” greeting the summer with an exciting journey has been a hallmark of youth since the invention of the automobile. It all starts with choosing the right car, and no matter where you are headed, it is important to pick vehicle whose sense of daring matches your own.

Every road trip is as different as the road trippers themselves, but here are some of the best options to consider if you want to get the most out of your adventure:

Nissan Rogue

True to its name, the Rogue has a mischievous energy and an independent spirit, and there are many reasons why the Nissan Rogue is a great car to consider if you’re planning on hitting the road this summer. Not only does it offer good handling, strong performance, and high-quality design inside and out, its ample cargo space is perfect for hauling everything from camping gear and sports equipment to extra food.

None of this comes at the cost of comfort, however, and you’ll definitely appreciate the relaxing seats on long hauls between destinations.

Mazda CX-5

Mazda has made a name for itself for producing easy handling, fun-to-drive cars that fit any budget. The CX-5 is famous for balancing good performance under adverse conditions with comfort and drivability, although it doesn’t offer quite as much cargo space as the Rogue. If your journey is taking you along twisting mountain roads or sinuous coastal highways, you might want to consider taking it in a CX-5.

Jeep Wrangler

If you’re going for an all-American journey, why not do it in one of the most iconic way possible? Jeep has long been synonymous with the rough-and-ready spirit of off-road adventure, and the Jeep Wrangler is one of the best vehicles to take if you want to go exploring.

Honda Fit

Not every road trip needs the power and ruggedness of a crossover SUV or a Jeep, and the Honda Fit strikes a nice balance between long-distance comfort, responsive driving, and enough space for the whole gang to fit comfortably. For those who aren’t planning on pushing the envelope but still want a reliable vehicle that will get them where they are going, this is a good car to consider.

When the weather gets nice and the open road beckons, there are few things as viscerally exciting as pulling out of the driveway in the early morning hours with some of your closest friends and heading off on a week of cross-continental adventure. Whether your destination is the rugged peaks of the Rocky Mountains, the golden expanse of the Great Plains, the rocky shores of the West Coast, or the great cities of the east, finding the right car for your journey is the first and most important step. After all, the memories you make in this vehicle are going to last you a lifetime!