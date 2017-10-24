48 Hour Corvette Wins Goodguys Championship!

The RideTech 48 Hour Corvette Wins Goodguys Autocross National Championship!

Chris Smith driving the RideTech 48 Hour Corvette has clinched the Goodguys Autocross National Championship. Chris and our Corvette have placed 1st or 2nd in every Goodguys Autocross attended in 2017. Smitty commented: “It’s great to see the results of our hard work over the past 3 years with this car and this program. I’m very honored to have the full support of my family and the entire RideTech team behind me for this achievement!” RideTech president Bret Voelkel commented: “I couldn’t be more proud of Smitty and the entire RideTech Engineering team. This Championship win is a reflection of everyone’s devotion and hard work — not only in 2017 — but over the last 3 years.”

Smitty has been driving the 48 Hour Corvette since 2015 and is one of the driving forces behind the RideTech Motorsports Track 1 program that provides custom-tailored parts and solutions for pro-touring enthusiasts. This Goodguys Autocross Series Championship caps off a very successful three year program that will culminate with the 48 Hour Corvette being sold at No Reserve to the highest bidder at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Ariz. in January 2018. If you want a Championship-caliber Pro-Touring Corvette, register to bid. Also in 2018, Smitty will be driving the all new RideTech Track 1 1970 Camaro. RideTech would like to thank Goodguys and its many exceptional sponsors for producing such an exciting and ultra-competitive Autocross series.

