4x4 SEMA 2016

4×4 SEMA Trucks 2016

This year the 4×4 SEMA trucks were off the chart! Vehicles were lifted to extreme heights with amazing wheels from American Force Wheels. Everyone had taken their vehicles to the highest limit (literally) , no one was playing around!

SEMA is held in Las Vegas, Nevada and has many events that allow people to show off their unique vehicles, ranging from Cars to Motorcycles to 4×4! Not only do they have a wide range of 4×4 trucks, we also have a wide range of 2wd Trucks from SEMA.

Most noteworthy, look at this 4×4 here standing over 6ft tall and having some thick American Force Wheels. Imagine having to get in and out of that! This was one of the tallest vehicles there and in this category. This 4×4 was sure to catch everyone’s eye, not only for its height but just look at it! Who doesn’t like a lifted, decked out Dually? Don’t miss out on this coverage of the 4×4 SEMA trucks of 2016!

SEMA has gone on for many years and we have made sure to cover as much of it as we can, just for you!

