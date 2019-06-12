5 Car Hacks to Prepare For The Worst

We’ve all been here before. Imagine you are driving your 2015 VW Beetle on a dark road, in the middle of nowhere, and something goes wrong with your vehicle. Did you hear something pop? Did you run out of gas? Why did that pesky light come on?

Even considering these situations may be enough to raise your anxiety levels. Even though no one wants to be stuck here, the best thing to do is be prepared for the worst when you’re driving.

We’re here to help you with that! We have included a list below of the top five essential items to have in your vehicle in case of an emergency. This guide will help you navigate through every car owner’s worst nightmare.

Spare Tire

One of the essential items to have in your vehicle at all times is a spare tire. Not only should you have a new tire that’s suited for your vehicle, but you’ll also need the appropriate tools to change the tire.

Changing a tire on the side of the road can be very dangerous, so ensure that you are able to complete the task by having everything that you need. Some of these essential tools include a tire iron, a jack, and possibly a flashlight.

Flat Tire Kit

How could getting a flat tire possibly be any worse, right? Well, what if you don’t have a spare tire? Now what?

Something that every car owner will face at one point is a flat tire. The best option for remedying this situation is to have a spare tire, but what if you don’t have one? Well, the next best thing is to have a flat tire repair kit available.

Jumper Cables

What if the car never even makes it on the road? You walk outside and try to turn the key over in the ignition, and nothing happens. This is another scenario that every car owner dreads.

To ensure you have what you need in this situation, always carry a pair of jumper cables with you. If you have this one tool, you can ask someone nearby to help you jumpstart your car.

What if no one is around to help you with the jumpstarting process? In this scenario, it is best to have a battery operated jumper cables. This will allow you to jumpstart your car via portable battery, so if no one is around you will not have a problem getting back on the road.

Locksmith

Imagine you walk over to your car, and you start digging for your keys. You check your pockets, and there is nothing to be found. You look inside, and your keys are on the front seat.

Nothing is worse than that gut-wrenching feeling of realizing you locked your keys in your car. One of the critical items for this situation is to have the number of a great auto locksmith on hand. With this information, a locksmith can quickly come and open the car, and you’ll be back on the road in no time.

Extra Gas Container

One last essential item to carry when you are on the road is a container with at least one extra gallon of gas. If you happen to see your gas empty light turn on, but you are nowhere near a gas station, you can pull over and fill your tank to get you to the next stop.

So, don’t let a car problem catch you off guard; always be prepared for the worst.