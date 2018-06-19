5 Clever Ways To Make Your Tires Look and Function Good as New

The stakes of taking care of your car tires are high. Being the only and direct link between your vehicle and the road, you need to ensure that their maintenance is your first priority. Give your car the right tire shine and enjoy your ride. If you follow the following tips, then you are guaranteed to preserve the performance and the quality of your tires.

1. Regular maintenance of the contact patch

First and foremost, select the right tires or wheels for your vehicle for your comfort, fuel economy and safety depends on them. Secondly, make it a practice to rotate your tires, especially since the front ones tend to wear faster than the rear tires. Therefore, exchanging the front and rear tires will facilitate uniform tire wear.

Balance tires for this will reduce the wearing of your tires as well wheel wobble and vibration. When balancing, use tiny weights to counterbalance the heaviest part of the wheel and tire assembly. Regularly putting on the best tire shine can also do wonders to your tires.

2. Proper handling and storage

The perfect place for tire storage is a cool, dry, clean and indoor environment. This because tires tend to dry and have surface cracks when exposed outside. I case you intend to store your wheels for more than four week, off load them by either raising you vehicle or removing them all together. Sack unused tires vertically above the floor level.

3. Monthly check your tire pressure

In order to increase the life and performance of your tires as well as fuel economy, check their pressure after every month preferably when your tires are cold, before a long journey. Further, check the pressure of your spares too.

4. Make it habit to check your wheel alignment

This involves adjusting the angles of the wheels so that they have the specified amount of toe in / toe out and camber. Wheel alignment is pertinent as it determines the amount of wear and tear tires endure, especially when driving along uneven terrain. Never under or over inflate your tires as this is detrimental to your tire life, driving comfort, braking and traction.

Correct inflation can therefore not be overemphasized. Never under or over inflate your tires as this is detrimental to your tire life, driving comfort, braking and traction.

5. Be on the lookout for visible damage

As much as you may try to take care of your precious tires, damage, wear and tear is inevitable. Foreign bodies such as nails, screws and broken glass can embed in the tire leading to sudden blow out and irreversible damage. If you avoid emergency braking, kerbing, potholes and obstacles on the road while driving, then you reduce the likelihood of visible damage.

If you keep your tires well maintained, be assured of stability on the road. Whenever you change your tires, make you sure you also change the tire valves as well. Tires valves keep your tires airtight generally deteriorate overtime due to wheel rotation and the high pressure they are subjected to. Give your car that beautiful look by taking good care of the tires.