5 Mistakes Young Drivers Need to Avoid

Over 40 million people are injured in car accidents each year around the world. Most of these accidents are caused by either driver neglect or inexperience.

If you are the parent of a young driver, you know all too well how stressful it can be to turn them loose on the roadways in your area. Many inexperienced drivers don’t know how to handle common road hazards, which generally leads to accidents occurring.

Reading the ultimate guide for drivers is just the beginning of a young driver’s education. Generally, it will take years and years of practice for a person to drive safely when behind the wheel.

The following are just some of the most common mistakes young drivers need to avoid.

Driving While Distracted is Extremely Dangerous

One of the biggest mistakes a young driver can make is driving while distracted. Paying more attention to a cell phone or a song on the radio than you are paying to the road can lead to major accidents occurring. Millions of people are injured and killed each year as a result of distracted driving.

If you want the ability to talk on the phone while you are driving, then investing in hands-free devices is essential. With the help of these devices, you can carry on a conversation without taking your eyes off of the road. Many modern cars feature hands-free features, which can help you increase your safety while behind the wheel.

Young Drivers Are More Likely to Take Unnecessary Risks

Doing things like ignoring traffic signals or changing lanes without checking blind spots is common among younger more experienced drivers. Young drivers seem to think that they are invincible, which usually leads to them taking these types of unnecessary risks. After a person has driven for many years, they get a feel for what they can and cannot do while behind the wheel.

Rather than taking these types of unnecessary risks, you need to keep your eyes peeled while driving. Being observant and cautious while driving can help you avoid being in an accident.

Take Your Foot Off of the Gas

Speeding is also a very common mistake made by inexperienced drivers. While driving fast may seem like fun to a younger driver, it reduces the amount of time they have to react should a hazard present itself. Many rear-end collisions result from speeding and following cars too closely. Not only can driving fast be dangerous, it can also result in a driver getting a ticket.

Driving Without a Seat Belt

Some inexperienced drivers think that seatbelts are a piece of equipment they don’t really need. In all actuality, seat belts have saved many lives over the years. In a recent survey, researchers found that nearly 76 percent of drivers between the ages of 16 to 24 rarely wore their seat belts. Instead of putting themselves or their passengers in danger, young drivers need to realize just how important seatbelts are.

Drowsy Driving is Never a Good Thing

Young people commonly pull all-nighters when trying to cram for a final. Failing to get the right amount of sleep can be very problematic when a person hops behind the wheel of a car. Drowsy driving can result in a driver being less alert and at a higher risk of getting in a wreck.

Teaching young drivers about the dangers of the road is vital. With the right amount of practice, younger drivers can operate a vehicle safely.