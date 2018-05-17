5 Things to Look for When Getting a Garage Door

Whether you bought or built your home, there are few installations that are as expensive and as critical as your garage door. In fact, regarding a garage door as an investment is quite accurate since it actually affects the value of your home and forms part of your home security system. It is therefore paramount that you make the right decision when choosing a garage door for your home.

There is a variety of styles of garage doors as well as a variety of materials used to make them. However, there are things you should consider when choosing a garage door.

1. Budget

It is important to decide beforehand how much you are willing to spend on the purchase and installation of your garage doors. This will help you to focus your attention on the types of garage doors that are within your budget and avoid spending more than you can afford on them. It is possible to find a good, modern, well-functioning door at affordable cost so there is no need to break the bank.

2. Space

How much space you have may determine the style of garage doors you can have. For instance, if you have a small garage, you need to make sure the door doesn’t take up too much space. In this case, roller doors may be a good choice since they slide up and down and are housed above the door frame. Sectional doors are also a good choice if you have a small garage with a low ceiling since they lift up to the ceiling at take no extra space.

3. Functionality

Modern day garage doors come with a lot of extra functions to make them more efficient. Most doors are automated and come with remote openers that can be used to open the doors from the comfort of your car. Others have automatic locking capabilities for added security, while others have infrared sensors that stop the door from moving if a child or your pet passes underneath the doors unnoticed. There are even silencers that can be installed to reduce the noise produced when opening and closing the doors.

4. Material

This is both for practical and aesthetic reasons. The material should match the style of your home as well as meet your security needs and be resistant to wear and tear resulting from extreme weather patterns. The right garage door will not only keep your home secure, it improves the curb appeal and hence resale value of your house, should you want to sell.

5. Size

Carefully measure the area in which you have to place your garage door, factoring in any overhanging roof and door opening space. Of course, consider your storage needs, both now and in future – what you need to store in the garage and the height of the roof to know the size of the door that your garage needs.

Purchasing a new garage door is one of the big home improvement expenses. As they last for years, decades even, careful thought must go into this process in order to ensure you make the best decision for you and your family. Always purchase a garage door that will give your home maximum security.