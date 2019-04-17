6 Tips to Boost Car Performance – Speed, Horse Power, Torque

Improving Your Car’s Performance With These Tips

Owning a vehicle comes with many responsibilities, with the main one being maintenance. The second responsibility, keep in mind a very important one, is ensuring maximum performance. These are responsibilities that are comprised of a variety of tasks that are continuously ongoing. When it comes to boosting your vehicle’s horsepower, there are several factors to focus on. These factors include the vehicle’s weight, exhaust, air filter and computer. Below, you will discover several tips to help maximize your vehicle’s performance.

The Vehicle’s Weight

While every component in your vehicle plays an important role in functionality, some of these can be removed with compromising the functionality. It truly depends on what your plans for the vehicle are. With that being said, it is often a good idea to reduce your vehicle’s weight. Doing so will make a big difference in the long run. It’ll ensure that your vehicle is able to run a little bit quicker. So, how can you make your vehicle lighter? Well, there are plenty of ways to do just that. For instance, you can change the wheels. Making the switch from steel to a lighter material will help. In fact, you might be able to drop as much as 50 pounds using this tip.

While you’re at it, you should try removing the rear seats. This will also decrease the vehicle’s weight. Be sure to consider all of your options and do everything humanly possible to minimize your vehicle’s weight along the way. This shouldn’t void the engine warranty and it will also improve fuel economy.

Chip Tuning

While you’re at it, you should think about taking advantage of a performance chip tuning service. Chip tuning can be a great way to improve your vehicle’s performance. In fact, this will enhance the vehicle in a number of ways. With the right tuning boxes, you’ll be able to get better fuel consumption and far more horse power. This will make a big difference in the long run. There are plenty of chip tuning file services out there. Be sure to find a reputable chip tuning service provider who will do you right in the long run. This will ensure that you get the best results.

Free Flowing Exhaust System

Another thing to note is that your vehicle’s exhaust system will make a big difference. If you’re able to upgrade to a free-flowing exhaust system, you’ll definitely be able to enhance your vehicle’s performance. In fact, there is a real possibility that your horsepower will increase by as much as five to ten times. If you add an extra supercharger to the equation, you’ll get even more power from your vehicle. Suffice to say, there are plenty of reasons to make the switch to a free-flowing exhaust system.

Switch The Air Filter

A lot of people do not know it, but their air filter is far more important than they could ever imagine. A lot of people never even bother checking the air filter and this is definitely a big mistake. Remember that the air filter plays a vital role and a better one can definitely enhance your vehicle’s performance. With this in mind, you should definitely make the transition to a free-flow air filter. This will give you a slight increase in terms of horsepower. The difference won’t be dramatic, but it will still help to some degree.

Just be cautious of some aftermarket filters. They’re going to increase the amount of particulate matter that is allowed to pass through to the engine and oil filter. Make sure that you get one that is actually free-flowing. This will ensure that you’re able to get the results that are desired.

Superchargers

If you really want to get the maximum performance from your automobile, you will definitely want to make the upgrade to a turbo or supercharge. There are plenty of options here and you’ll need to learn a great deal about them all. This is the only way to ensure you’re going to get the overall best results for your specific needs. The root supercharger is one option. This is the oldest solution and usually the cheaper. Still, it is a very popular option among racers. They’re going to funnel a lot of air through the manifold. This will ensure that your vehicle receives quick bursts of energy. That can make a difference. However, you should not ignore twin screw and centrifugal superchargers. Both tend to deliver better performances.

The twin screw option is actually going to pull air through the lobes. Just remember that the twin screw supercharger is not going to be suitable for everyone. After all, it is actually illegal in some states. Be sure to check your local rules and regulations before investing in a twin screw supercharger. Finally, there is the centrifugal supercharger. This one is really the best. It is the most efficient and it can help your vehicle achieve as much as 60,000 RPM. The only downside is that they tend to be most expensive.

Test Piping

If you really want to upgrade your vehicle’s performance, you’ll want to consider taking advantage of test piping. A header-back exhaust system will make a big difference in the future. This will cause the exhaust to be transported directly from the engine to the tailpipe. This makes everything much quicker and far more efficient. You can even buy a kit and install it yourself. The good news is that it is only going to cost you a few hundred bucks. Just remember to do your research to ensure you get the most out of your money.

Summary

At the end of the day, there are plenty of ways to enhance your vehicle’s performance. Take your time and consider each and every one of your options. After you’ve done that, you should begin taking smalls steps towards improvement. While all of these things will enhance your vehicle’s performance, you should definitely take advantage of a performance chip. This will provide you with the best boost for the smallest amount of money. Be sure to try this out for yourself. You will not be disappointed in the least.