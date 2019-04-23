7 Warning Signs Your Car Might Not Be Safe to Drive

It doesn’t matter whether your car is brand-new, vintage, a classic, or just a little runaround, there are so much technology and parts in a car, it’s only a matter of time before something goes wrong. However, so many of us fall into the trap of getting used to the things that go wrong that we simply dismiss them.

This can be a severe risk to take, and you could end up doing more harm than good. This could be in the form of an accident, or further damaging your car which creates a more expensive repair bill.

With all this in mind, today we’re going to explore the seven warning signs you need to be aware of that could show your car is not safe to drive and needs some maintenance attention.

1 – Smoke Out Your Exhaust

Smoke coming out of your exhaust should never be ignored and can indicate a dangerous number of problems that you should address as soon as possible. In more modern vehicles, black smoke is a crucial indicator of a fuel or engine problems, and you don’t want this to damage your car when traveling at high speeds.

2 – The Smell of Fuel

If you’re driving your car, or even in the passenger seat, and you can smell fuel or exhaust fumes, it’s best to stop driving your vehicle and seek assistance. Not only can this be dangerous to your health if you’re sitting in it for too long, but it could also mean a problem with your car could get worse at any moment

3 – Poor Starting

If you turn the key in your ignition and you’re having a problem getting your car started, this is a sure-fire way to know there’s a problem developing with your vehicle. While you may naturally get issues starting your car, such as in cold weather conditions, if conditions are fine, it’s not worth the risk trying to force something.

4 – Poor Acceleration

If you’re putting your foot down, but you don’t seem to be going anywhere, this can indicate several problems that your car is unsafe to drive.

When acceleration is sluggish, not only does this showcase a problem with your engine or fuel lines, or any moving parts, it can also put you in danger because other drivers might anticipate you moving away at a decent speed. You can check out www.sircarpart.com for more.

5 – Lots of Vibrations

If your car is vibrating in a way you’re not used to, this could indicate a wide variety of problems that you need to address. In some cases, this could be incredibly dangerous, especially if something falls of your car while you’re traveling at high speeds.

6 – Brake Noises

Have you got used to the squeaks or noises your brakes make and have got to a point where you just ignore them? Brakes aren’t supposed to make a sound, so you’ll want to get this checked. If your brakes aren’t working properly, how will you be able to stop in time in a dangerous situation?

7 – A Warning Light

So many of us get so used to having a warning light come up on our dashboard, and over time we end up ignoring it. However, it’s important to remember that the light is there for a reason, and it’s essential to get it checked out as soon as possible.

Summary

The thing is with car problems is that a single problem could have multiple causes, which is why you need to be so mindful and aware. If something doesn’t seem right, don’t risk your life and get it looked at by a professional service.