7 Ways of Securing Your Ride at Home

Securing your garage properly is a crucial aspect of home safety. It will not only safeguard you from thieves who can get away with your valuables, but will hinder any unauthorized entry to your home. Many homeowners worry about keeping doors and windows closed, but they overlook the security of their garage.

If you want to keep your garage, secure, there are several strategies you can employ to keep trespassers away. If you want to have the peace of mind when you are away from your home, there are several tips that you can use to enhance the security of your garage and prevent the thieves from accessing your home .

7 Proven Measures to Keep Thieves Out of Your Garage

Motion Sense Lights

A practical and easy way to enhance the safety of your home, motion-sensor lights are used to scare away intruders as they approach your garage. Opportunistic thieves will be reluctant to break in your garage under the bright light of the sensor; they are likely to try other easier targets. Don’t use fluorescent bulbs in cold climates because they take more time to light and this may pose a risk to the security of your garage. Motion detecting lights provide easy and effective ways to secure your garage door .

Security Cameras

If you want to add extra protection to your garage, then install great security cameras. When the thieves see these cameras, they will try to dodge them at all cost, even to the extent of running away to break into another compound.

Sturdy Garage Door and Locks

The door of your garage must be made from a sturdy and high-quality material. Take time to secure the door of your garage by reinforcing the strike plate, hinges and door jamb. Having a sturdy garage door will make it hard to thieve to break into your garage, but will also safeguard the valuables that are kept inside the garage.

Take the Remote with You

When you park your car somewhere outside the garage, your door opener becomes a target for thieves. Once they have obtained the opener, they can drive straight to your garage and put away with all the valuables. To avoid this, always interchange your car remote with a keychain remote and put it away when you are not in the car.

Cover Windows

If thieves cannot see what is inside your car, they will not be motivated to break into your garage. If they are not sure of a possible payout, they will not be tempted to risk breaking into a well-secured garage. You can use a translucent film, which will obscure intruders from viewing your garage and allows light to enter inside.

Bar Your Window

If you have secured your door completely, a courageous thief will try to break into your garage using the window. Putting bars over your window will prevent such thieves from taking any valuable even if they break the glass of the windows.

Disable Garage Door Opener while Away

When you are not around, the door opener of your garage provides an opportunity to enter your garage. To tame this unauthorized access to your garage, always disable the garage door opener when you are away. You can use a timer to stop unauthorized access during the normal working hours.

Thieves and burglars are opportunistic; don’t give them a chance by not securing your garage door. There are several methods you can use to protect your garage including installing motion detecting lights, covering the windows, deactivate your garage door opener when you are away and always carry your remote with you. This article has provided information about protecting your garage that readers wanted to know.