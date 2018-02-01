8 Easy Ways to Clean Up Your Car

Most people will spend between 5 and 6 years of their lives driving around in a vehicle. Since the average vehicle owner can expect to spend nearly 20% of their lives behind the wheel of an automobile, they should at least keep it clean.

The following material will provide basic information about the 8 best ways to clean up your vehicle.

1. Vacuum the Interior

Vacuuming provides the easiest way for a person to clean up their car. Many drivers bring a lot of trash and debris into their vehicles. People also eat in their cars more often than you would believe. All of these activities can quickly ruin the interior. Items such as dirt, outside debris, paper and wrappers usually make up most of the mess. Vacuuming the interior and removing the trash will quickly improve the condition of your car.

2. Wash your Vehicle

Washing your vehicle will make it look a lot better. Like vacuuming, washing works wonder on a car. Removing the dirt, grime, salt and road particles from the surface of your auto will help to bring out its finish. Washing your car also helps to retain your vehicle’s value.

3. Pay Special Attention to your Tires

Have you ever seen a set of clean tires on a vehicle? You and I both know that a clean set of tires will make your car look brand new. Use a top-grade tire cleaner and a superior polish if you have chrome wheels. Make sure that you clean your car’s wheels, they can help to make your vehicle to stand out from the rest.

4. Use an Interior Cleaner on your Dashboard

Your dashboard console, steering wheel and other interior components tend to get dusty and dirty with use. The sunshine also fades your interior parts including your steering wheel. The best way to clean interior parts is by wiping them down and using a dashboard cleaner to restore the material.

5. Organize your Trunk Space

You can also organize the interior of your trunk space. After you vacuum out your trunk, clean out the trash and remove old unwanted items; then use a trunk organizer to complete the job. You can find a trunk organizer at the BestTrunkOrganizer.com. Once you get one of these automotive accessories you can neatly organize your cables, tire iron, jack and other car care items.

6. Clean your Windows

Dusty windows reduce a driver’s ability to see out on the road. However, using a simple cleaning spray can quickly help you to improve your vehicle’s glass. You should use a spray bottle and paper towels to make your windows sparkle like new.

7. Make your Headlights Shine

Drivers often neglect their headlights when cleaning their vehicles. Headlights get dirty from bad road conditions. You will need to keep them clean, so you can have optimal light during an evening drive. You can simply wash your headlights with soap and water and then use glass cleaner to finish the job.

8. Fix any Minor Scratches on your Car

A vehicle will naturally develop scratches. This is a normal part of the wear and tear process that comes with driving a vehicle. You can safely remove small and minor scratches from your car’s exterior by simply using a commercial scratch repair kit or by using a toothpaste solution to buff them out. Minor scratches can bring down the value of your vehicle if there are too many of them on your car’s exterior.

When you clean your car just make sure to be thorough about the job. Clean in between the door jams, the tire wells and the cracks and crevices of your vehicle. You should clean your car at least once a month. Make sure to wash it off on a frequent basis if you live in a cold climate. The salt will ruin your vehicle’s finish. Ultimately, cleaning your vehicle is the best way to keep it valuable and looking good on the road.