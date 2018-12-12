9 Popular Vehicles on the Road

As an automobile enthusiast, there is nothing I love more than a good car show with popular vehicles. I’ve been obsessed with cars since I was a child. I restored my first muscle car with my dad when I was 14. The only thing better than restoring a car is driving it. This is why it’s important to take care of your vehicle to ensure its longevity, by having it serviced annually, and remembering to have your oil changed.

Many drivers often neglect to have their oil changed, which eventually causes the engine of their vehicle to break down. This can end up costing thousands of dollars. Oil maintains your engine lubrication. A typical car engine has about 200 moving parts, including valves, pistons, and other engine parts having to move at a very high speed, creating heat, which causes these components to wear down unless properly lubricated. Companies like CITGO Lubricants provide drivers a premium and efficient oil, drastically increasing the longevity of your vehicle. If you want to have a car that makes heads turn, it requires maintenance. Here’s my list of 9 most popular vehicles on the road and advice on how to maintain them.

Mazda RX-7

The RX-7 is a breathtaking masterpiece produced by Japanese manufacturer Mazda. These vehicles are powered with a rotary engine and over 200 horsepower. This engine not only sounds great but is able to deliver a fantastic driving experience. This car is a personal favorite of mine, which is why I recommend having the oil changed every 1,000 to 3,000 miles.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is considered to be a classic for many off-road fans, specifically designed able to handle even the roughest terrains. This off-road vehicle is built with a 285 horsepower 4-cylinder engine, capable of towing up to 2,000 lbs. Maintenance is an essential key to maintaining the longevity of every vehicle, but it’s more important for off-road vehicles. The Jeep Wrangler uses 5W-20 oil and should be changed at least every 3,000 miles, and never exceed more than 7,000 miles.

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution

This beautiful sports sedan is like no other. It’s over twenty years old and still is one of the most driven cars on the road. Built with a 2.0 L4-cylinder engine, with a top speed of 142mph, this is one of the most fun cars to drive. In order for this vehicle to maintain its condition, I recommend having its oil changed every 3,000 to 5,000 miles.

BMW E46 M3

BMW has continued to be a brand that people automatically associate with luxury, producing quality, efficient vehicles that provide drivers with the most relaxing traveling experience. Built equipped with a 3.2 L inline 6-cylinder engine, able to go from zero to sixty in less than 6 seconds, this is one of the most powerful engines out there. BMW recommends you have your oil changed every 3,000 miles, and using 6 liters of 10w60 motor oil.

Dodge Charger

The Dodge Charger has been in production for more than 50 years and continues to be a car that men and women love to drive. Newer models can run approximately $26,000, equipped with a 6.2 L V8 engine, and 707 horsepower. This is one powerful vehicle, which requires the oil to be changed every 3,000 miles.

Chevrolet Camaro

The Chevrolet Camaro is an instantly recognizable classic even if you’re not a car fancier. This car’s popularity was revived when the Transformer movie was released, bringing its appeal to a broader audience. In order to keep this vehicle in tip-top shape, General Motors recommends having the oil changed every 7,500 miles.

Ford Focus

The Ford Focus is Ford’s beacon of hope. It is not only safe and reliable, but affordable. It has grown to become a global best-seller. With fewer maintenance costs, Ford recommends having the oil changed every 8,000 miles.

Toyota Highlander

The Toyota Highlander is one of the safest, fuel-efficient SUVs on the road, using a 2.7 L 4-cylinder engine, with a towing capacity of 5,000 lbs., and able to deliver up to 295 horsepower, this vehicle really packs a punch. It can use synthetic oil, and I recommend having the oil and filter changed every 10,000 miles.

Nissan Maxima

People have been driving Nissans for decades. It is a brand which people have grown to trust. Built with a 3.5 L V6 engine, Nissan recommends having the oil changed every 6 months or 5,000 miles.