Accessories To Always Have In Your Car

There are some individuals who practice a minimalist attitude when it comes to putting things inside their car. Others have an opposite approach, and have all their possessions stored away at the trunk of their cars. Somewhere in between is this list of things that all car owners should have inside their automobiles. Aside from the usual things that you need, here are some accessories that we believe are significantly helpful for drivers and passengers alike.

Blind Spot Mirrors

It is guaranteed that there will always be blind spots on every vehicle, no matter how much you try positioning those side view mirrors. Those little, convex round mirrors you might have noticed on side mirrors may seem plain in design, but these are incredibly helpful if you want to restrict your car’s blind spot areas. The best location to place them is on the upper corner of the car’s side view mirrors. Adjust them so that you will be able to view what your side mirrors cannot reach. Be sure not to depend only on these. You will still need to take precautions, but these are very helpful.

Wireless Key Finder

Wireless key locators are no larger than the traditional key chain. This becomes really helpful when the universe seemingly conspires with our car keys to become invisible. These are small electronic gadgets that you attach to a set of keys, like your car’s keys. Their sole function is to notify you of the location of your keys by emitting a beeping sound or flashing light. All you have to do is to press the button if you can’t find your car keys. There are a lot of wireless key finders in the market today, which you can choose, from depending on their battery lifespan, features, design and range.

Flat Tire Sealer

You never know when your car will have a flat tire . However, you better be ready when this happens. Flat tire sealers are made to aid you when you encounter unprecedented situations. However, they are only a temporary fix. This means you must still submit your tires for repairs as soon as possible. Tire sealers function by putting the nozzle of the can into the tire valve system, and then releasing its load inside the flat tire. The process plugs the tire hole which gives you ample time to go to the next automobile workshop to ask for repairs.

Multi-Purpose Lubricant

Spray lubricants provide additional protection from friction, and protect metals from corroding and rusting. They can also eliminate accumulated dirt and grease. They can also remove agglutination and tar when you are cleaning your vehicle. However, the most incredible thing spray lubricants can do is to help permeate rusted and stuck parts, including bolts and screws. A lot of car owners have reported that these spray lubricants rescued them from simple to complicated automobile problems, such as lubricating the seats of the car, to unscrewing rusty bolts found in spare tires.

Bluetooth Connector

Bluetooth has already built its name as a leading wireless connectivity guideline for automobile accessories. It provides hands-free text messaging, speakerphone calling, audio streams, voice commands, and other features. It is widely supported by most mobile phones, and most car companies today have integrated Bluetooth as a standard for their car models, such as this year’s new Toyota lineup .

Car Charger

With the advancements of technology today, everyone needs a car charger. Mobile phones batteries can’t last for the whole day. Typically, with the time of activity on various gadgets, batteries are usually almost drained after the end of a busy day. No one wants to be in a situation where your electronic gadgets die on you on your way back home from work. The easiest and most convenient solution to avoid this problem is to have a car charger inside your vehicle.