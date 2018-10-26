American, European, and Japanese Cars: Which is the One for You?

I’ve always been happy about the prospect of being able to choose between many types of products. It’s a wonderful thing, after all, to have a say in the matter. It’s even nicer when we get to choose between quality products. But then there are also times when we suddenly realize that because of the multitude of choices and factors involved, that which we once perceived as an advantage suddenly warps into a major problem. How do we pick the one that’s right for us?

And this three-way dilemma cannot be better represented than the car buying scenario. And while there are literally thousands of car models to choose from, we’ve instead narrowed these choices by some of the most popular car types according to origin: European, America, and Japan.

Among these three you’re going to find some of the best consumer-grade cars in the business. But, as previously mentioned, how in the world do you figure out what’s best for you? There are three most important aspects to a car that we’re going to use as comparison points of these three types of cars:

Fuel Efficiency

American cars are not known for their fuel efficiency , but that’s assuming that we’re talking about petrol engines. Tesla has been on the forefront of American-made electric cars, which are some of the most fuel-efficient on the market.

The same can be said for European cars, as they were not very fuel-efficient to begin with. It was only during the past decade that they were able to come up with more fuel-efficient engines compared to previous models.

Japanese cars are some of the most fuel-efficient cars in the global market. Fuel-efficient cars were created as a result of the oil crisis of 1973, and Japanese cars have since been known to be some of the best cars in this regard.

Safety

Much like in terms of fuel efficiency, Japanese car manufacturers put an emphasis on car safety . Japan is actually the leading standard in the automotive industry when it comes to safety.

On the other hand, American car manufacturers have only recently paid close attention to safety features. While most American cars will come equipped with basic safety features, consumers will have to pay a premium in order to gain access to more advanced safety features.

European car manufacturers also put a heavy emphasis on safety, however, the problem here is that this varies between brands — not every European-made car is going to be safe. Volvo is one of the brands that should be at the top of your list if you want a European car that’s safe to drive.

Performance

Now, this is where the Fords , Dodges, and Jeeps shine. Nothing embodies horsepower more than American cars. These vehicles are built to deliver that powerful kick and no other type of car can bring about such an experience quite like an American muscle car.

European-made cars aren’t far behind in this department, but they do have a lesser emphasis on power and more on how the components synergize with one another. These cars are built to deliver comfort rather than power.

On the other end of the spectrum, Japanese cars are built with responsiveness in mind. These cars handle curves and corners well and they are agile and fun to drive.