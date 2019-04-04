April 2019 Issue is live and we are excited for the warmer weather! Switching it up this issue and starting off with the feature rides! First up we have a 2010 Dodge Challenger SE owned by James “FatJap” Penwell. If you are looking for a “monster” of a ride, this is what you’ve been searching for! Next is a 1966 Mercury Cyclone owned by Bennie Combs. This beautiful ride will be sure to make your jaw drop! Last but not least for feature rides we have a 1970 Chevelle SS owned by Michael and Kristi Gilbert. This ride has had the entire family involved, it’s why they named it “Family Affair.” We had some of the best event coverage for this month, including 17th Annual Route 66 Mother Road Festival! The famous route brought in more than just fans, but car enthusiast, pin-up girls, and much more! Street Rod Nationals 2018 is always a fun event if you are into street racing. Crowds flooded the area just to see what each owner brought to the race! Windy City Dub Fest 2018 was a huge hit, as always! Bringing in some of the best rides from around the area, this is the one coverage that we know you will love. Our Gauge Girl for this month is Nicole Skarbek. Don’t miss out on her personal interview and beautiful photoshoot!