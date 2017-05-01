Autogeddon 2016

Autogeddon 2016 was held Meridian Habitat Park in Puyallup, Washington on August 27, 2016. Autogeddon 2016 is a one day event that welcomes all vehicles ranging from classics to customs to lowriders! Trophies are handed out for top 25, girls choice, classes, best ofs, and much more! The trophies are custom made and unique from all the others, you definitely want one of this to show off!

The show is hosted by Twisted Creations and is known from holding on of the best 1-day shows in the northwest. Autogeddon 2016 was a family friendly show with rides ranging from around the United States just for you and your kiddos. Each year they make sure that the show is full of fun for all ages and has rides that are unique to every class. With the show being in held in a beautiful location and during august, this show is one that you should attend every year!

The Autogeddon 2016 has its facebook page up and running with next years information. This is one show you are not wanting to miss!

Photos by: Ron McKinnis