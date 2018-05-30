Why Is An Automotive Recovery Unit Necessary For The Modern HVAC Tech

Whether you have been in the HVAC industry for twenty years or just starting out, there is a good chance that you looked at some of the tools required for the trade. There are without a doubt tons of tools and technology available for the field and they are always changing, thanks to technology. However, one tool that remains a must is the recovery unit. Sure, refrigerant recovery technology has changed significantly over the past decade, but the concept has virtually remained the same. A recovery unit can be beneficial for HVAC techs working on automobiles. You’ll find out why below.

It Is The Law

Acquiring your EPA licenses is one of the first steps to becoming a licensed HVAC professional. You don’t have to attend years of college or studies to acquire these licenses, but you are required to pass a test with three different sections. One section will clear you to work on residential systems, while the other two will clear you to work on commercial systems that are anywhere from 10 to 20 tons or larger. Whatever your ambitions are, during this test you will discover that recovering refrigerant is absolutely necessary for the HVAC industry. In fact, if you are caught releasing refrigerant into the field, you could face as much as a $100,000 dollar fine and have your license suspended.

It Could Hurt The Environment

Whether you are looking for a refrigerant recovery unit for sale Australia or looking to purchase a new one, you should know that refrigerant could be extremely harmful to the environment. Not only is this chemical compound toxic, but it is explosive as well. This means that it could not only potentially harmful to the environment, but it could harm nearby animals and civilians as well. Any individual in the heating and air industry should understand the impact that humidity and weather change can have on the environment. This is basically the same concept when you consider refrigerant being released into the air.

It not only produces toxins, but it eats away at the ozone layer, which contributes to global warming and greenhouse gases. This is why it is imperative to properly dispose of this substance and ensure that it is always safely recycled, otherwise you are just contributing to the destruction of the environment.

Make A Little Extra Cash

R-22 refrigerant is extremely expensive. Today, a full cylinder of R-22 will cost on average of $500 and this price is expected to continue climbing over the next few years. You should already be aware of the fact that releasing R-22 refrigerant or any other type of refrigerant into the environment is against the law. To obey the laws involving containment of refrigerant, you will need to recover the refrigerant and store it in recovery tanks. Remember that these units can be beneficial for homes and vehicles. However, you’ll need a different type of refrigerant for cars.

To make a little extra money, you can sell the recovered refrigerant back to the manufacturer. You will receive a hefty sum for your recovered refrigerant, which will be put through a recycling processed and resold.