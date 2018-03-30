Battle at the Hill 2017

Battle at the Hill 2017 was held in Bunker Hill, Indiana on July 30, 2017. This show is made for those who are racing fans and love to get into the seat themselves and race. Battle at the Hill 2017 had set a $20 amount for those who wanted to come out and race their rides all day and with this event being the biggest one held at Bunker Hill, many people were interested!

One ride was a huge hit at Battle at the Hill 2017, Agitator. Road Kings, who run Battle at the Hill 2017, came in and helped this ride come to life after months of assisting on this. Watching this ride go down the strip was something special for everyone who knew how much sweat, hard work, and time went into this.

For those who came to watch or came to race there was also a swap meet set up. Attendees were able to bring parts they wanted to sell or swap. This show has set a high standard for those who are into racing, this was more than a racing event to many. It was a place for those to come together and share their lifestyles together.

Road Kings put together this amazing event for all proceeds to the Road Kings shop to keep it alive. Battle at the Hill 2017 is one event that we will keep in our books to attend, with an amazing crowd and love for the lifestyle we almost didn’t want to leave!

Photos by: Todd Atkins