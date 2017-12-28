Beatersville 2017

Beatersville 2017 was held on May 27, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. Beatersville 2017 is a traditional car and bike show for pre-1968 vehicles. The show features traditional rods and customs, pin up contests, live bands and many vendors! Who would want to miss out on all the fun that this show has going on?!

Beatersville 2017 has been known as a massive party for anyone who enjoys old school traditional customs rides and the hot pin-up women. Even if you aren’t into the old rides, don’t worry! There are still some not so traditional cars and trucks that will be sure to catch your eye.

This year, Mikey Brown won Beater of the Year with his 1953 Ford F100. This ride is a beautiful white with purple as its accent color. This ride is something we have never seen before, and we are loving it! Congrats Mikey!

Other winners for this years show were:

Beater of the Year – Mikey Brown – 53′ Ford F100 Miss Beatersville – Miss Tempest Top American Bike – True Love Speed Shop – Harley Panhead Top British Bike – Triumph Top Asian Bike – Kacey Elkins – Yamaha RD350 Top Pick – Dave Gray – 32′ Ford Top Pick – Ben Smithson – 31′ Ford Sadan Top Pick – “Weirdo” Jim Walden – 55′ Chevy Gasser Top Pick – Anthony Lamas – 59′ VW Beetle Top Pick – Don Martin – 65′ Chevy C-10 Top Pick – Glenn Fagin – 30′ Ford Model A Coupe Top Pick – Jeremy Begda – 59 Ford Custom 300 Top Pick – Taylor Inge – 60′ Brookwood Wagon #BestofBeatersville Award winner – Shane Lile – Model T Sadan Strait Axel Mafia Club Pick – Andrew Blair – 50′ Chevy Grease Knuckles Car Club Pick – 47′ Chevy Pick-up

Congratulations to all winners!

Photos by: Todd Atkins