Beatersville Car and Bike Show 2018

Beatersville 2018 was held on May 27, 2018 in Louisville, KY. With the show being held on a hot, summer day and with around 900 vehicles being on display, this is where any car enthusiast wanted to be! Beatersville 2018 showcases pre-1968 rats rods, street rods, gassers, trucks, and motorcycles from all over the Midwest!

Although the show had a 30-minute rain shower, the show was still on! With live music, vendors, and the very popular Miss Beatersville Contest, the show was a huge hit. With over 1,000 show entrants this year, people brought their rides, some immaculate and some held together only by rust. If you weren’t feeling any of the rides that were there, you were able to go and enjoy the vendors and food trucks that were there as well!

The Pin Up Contest has always been one of our favorite things at Beatersville 2018. Seeing all the girls compete against one another and yet cheer on eachother is always an amazing thing. As the crowd went wild for each Pin Up Girl that strutted their stuff, it was still a very hard decision for the judges to choose a winner. Congratulations to Miss Ruby Dell Ray for winning Miss Beatersville!

Awards were given out for the Top Picks, American Bike, Club Support, and Beater of the Year.

Beater of the Year – 54′ Chevy owned by Jason Grimes,

Top picks 34′ Ford Coupe – Wayne Hurt 59′ El Camino – Omar Elabed 56′ Corvette Gasser – Steve Norton 41′ Ford Pickup – Scott Fore 58′ VW Beetle – Anthony Lamas 28′ Model A Roadster – Patrick Hampton 30′ Model A Coupe – Brian Arcand 63′ T-bird – Mike & Terrese Mitchell 67′ Camaro – Nikki Woods 53′ Chevy – Chris Wood

American Bike, bike #154 it was a Flathead owned by Paul Collignon

Import Bike, #528

Club Support- Straight Axle Mafia.

Congratulations to all the winners with their amazing rides!

Photos by: Todd Atkins