Driving around Europe is one of the most breath-taking experiences any car fanatic should experience at least once in their lives, from heading through the Alps, to jaw-dropping coastal drives that are certain to take your breath away. No matter which country you’re looking to drive around on the continent, and no matter which car you’re looking to get the most out of, you can be certain to have an enjoyable experience every time. With plenty of good driving roads that have featured in numerous TV shows, and some hidden gems to consider, we’ve put together a list of the most beautiful roads to drive on to give you some direction when planning your trip. Before you go, make sure you have appropriate car insurance to drive your vehicle in the country of choice, and also ensure that you have an EHIC alongside travel insurance before you go. Without further ado, here are the most beautiful roads to drive on in Europe.

Stelvio Pass, Italy

One of the most famous roads in Europe, this is one that you should certain not miss, particularly if you visit the road at the perfect time. If you want to capture real beauty in the pass, then visit around 5am (depending on which month you are visiting), to catch the sunrise as you drive. Knowing when to visit the pass is also important, as you could encounter traffic which could result in ruining your driving experience. Stelvio Pass is a beautiful road and one that should not be missed. If you’re looking to enjoy zig-zagging through the hills, and winding seamlessly on excellent roads, you must visit Stelvio Pass at least once in your lifetime.

Grossglockner High Alpine Road, Austria

Incredible landscapes and excellent condition (as a result of the road being a toll road), Grossglockner High Alpine Road truly does offer a great choice for drivers. The road is unforgettable as the mountains glisten offering a beautiful option for all types of drivers to enjoy. The toll is continually going up however, so make sure to double check the price of this if you’re looking to drive into the toll areas. Alternatively, you can U-Turn providing the roads are not too busy and simply drive back and forth – just make sure to bring extra cannisters of fuel!

Port de Larrau – Pyrenees, Spain & France

If you’re looking for fantastic corners and incredible views, Port de Larrau is the ideal location for your drive. Port de Larrau is a pass located at the border between France and Spain, and these mountain roads are great location if you’re looking to cross the border. Generally, the pass is much quieter than the main roads that the majority of drivers use, but it truly is the views that make this pass an incredible option for all drivers.

While there are a huge number of options for many drivers of all different cars to enjoy, the three listed above are easily some of the most incredible, for the driving experience and the views. Timing these roads is the key to an enjoyable drive, so you can avoid the traffic and experience some of the most beautiful drives in Europe.

What kind of car would you like to drive through europe? I think this Nash Rambler would be the perfect experience.