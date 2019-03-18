Best Cars For Every Lifestyle

There’s no one-size-fits-all when you’re investing in a new vehicle. Depending on where you drive, who you drive, and how much you’re willing to spend on a new car, your preferred vehicle could be very different from the other guy shopping at the dealership. But with so many choices on the auto market, it can be hard to determine which vehicle is best for your unique lifestyle. To help you speed up the research process, we’ve done some research to figure out what the best vehicle is for every kind of lifestyle!

Best For: City Driving

If the morning traffic reporter feels like a close personal friend and traffic on the highway is starting to feel like home, chances are you’re a city driver. You spend countless hours each week with other drivers on your congested urban commute to and from work— and you need a vehicle that’s practical, comfortable, and reliable to call your own.

When shopping for a car for driving in the city, look for these important features:

Fuel Efficiency

Hybrid or Electric Vehicle

Comfortable Features

Integrated Entertainment

If you’re spending a lot of time on the road, your vehicle should feel almost as comfortable as your own home but also efficient and able to rack up the miles without derailing your transportation budget. If high-quality entertainment, heated seats, and reliability are what you’re looking for, you may want to search for a new Audi for sale near Baltimore. And if you’re looking for a car that prioritizes fuel efficiency, you might want to search for a Toyota Prius near Los Angeles.

Best For: Snowy Mountain Ascents

If climbing to new heights sounds like your idea of fun, you’re going to need a vehicle that’s up for the challenge no matter what the weather forecast looks like.

When shopping for a vehicle for the snow look for these features:

Four Wheel Drive or All Wheel Drive

Heated Seats

Cargo Space

The most important part about finding a vehicle that’s suitable for the mountains is making sure it’s constructed to handle slippery roads and steep ascents with power. You really can’t compromise on this one like you may be able to with other features. If you’ve found a vehicle with the right engineering and construction but not enough room for your skiing and climbing gear, not to worry. Just outfit your vehicle with a car rack to hold everything you need for your next epic journey.

Best For: Nomadic Adventures

If you’re active on any social media platform, you’ve probably caught onto the van life trend that’s inspiring young free spirits to pack up and live life on the road. If van life is for you, you’ll need a vehicle that’s got plenty, plenty of cargo space to carry everything you need to live your day to day life. Classic choices are VW vans new and old, and sprinters. Once you’ve got the right amount of space, it’s time to get crafty with your construction.

If you want to customize the interior of your van to suit your liking, you’ll need to make sure you have these items to make sure you’re totally comfortable living life on the open road.

Curtains to separate private and common areas

A custom stove top to fit your kitchen space

Apps that help you find spots to set up camp

Tools, utensils, and an emergency kit

Best For: The Family Carpool

If the carpool lane is where you feel most comfortable and you’ve got strict deadlines and pick up times to meet between kids’ soccer games and school days, it sounds like you’ll need a family vehicle. If this sounds like you, follow these tips to help you find the right minivan, crossover, or SUV to suit your carpool needs.

Entertainment options to keep the tantrums at bay

Advanced safety features and car seat compatibility

Plenty of seat and cargo space

In Conclusion

Every driver is different, and each lifestyle is unique. When you’re shopping for a new vehicle, just be sure to think about your day to day life to determine what the best kind of vehicle is for you. If you can’t decide from one make or model to the next, use Edmunds to help you compare vehicles and find the