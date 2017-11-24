The Best European Countries For American Muscle

Once you’ve had a mediocre car for quite some time, you might start thinking about upgrading things in the vehicle department – and we don’t blame you! When the breaks start squeaking and the engine starts rattling like a broken staircase, it’s probably time to get a new car. And sure, you can be all conventional and decide to just purchase a more modern car from the local dealers, but why not go abroad instead and sample some of the extraordinary American muscle cars? They’re quite hard to come by in Europe, however there are a few countries where you can test drive these incredible cars. Just ensure you fill out your EHIC application beforehand – you wouldn’t want to get too carried away!

England

Brits love their cars, from shows such as Top Gear to movie franchises like James Bond! In fact, did you know that there are car museums in the UK, showcasing cars from our favourite movies and TV shows, such as the Ford Anglia from Harry Potter and even Chitty Chitty Bang Bang?! Because of this, it’s hardly surprising that the UK is a great place to go if you’re looking to purchase an American muscle car – the Jensen Interceptor to be exact. This American muscle car was actually built in the UK, and has recently become much more popular due to its appearance in a Fast & Furious film. This American muscle car comes in a range of variants, with some more muscular than others, but either way any model is stunning and satisfying to drive.

Sweden

This European country has been obsessed with American muscle cars since the 1950s, so it’s hardly rocket science that Sweden is a great place to go when looking for an American muscle car. Each year, it’s estimated that a total of 5,000 classic, American muscle cars are shipped to Sweden, so you’ll have plenty of selection when travelling here for your dream, classic car. In fact, there is an annual car event held in Orsa, where people can proudly show off their American muscle car, whether that is a Ford Mustang or Plymouth Barracudas, with others racing their cars down an airstrip. With such a large worship of American muscle cars in Sweden, you won’t be disappointed when looking for the best vehicle.

Germany

As previously explored, Europe doesn’t have the biggest experience with American muscle cars, and this includes the Ford Mustang, as it went on sale for the first time in the continent in 2015. But what country was this? It was Germany, of course, with the Ford Mustang being the best-selling car of Germany last year! Plus, not only can you get your hands on this car now by visiting Germany, but you can also snatch it up for a competitive price! In America, the Mustang is worth around $110,000, whereas you can get it for a decent €96,000 in Germany! So, what better way to find your dream American muscle car than to visit the land of Autobahn in Germany, a place that’s obsessed with all things speed?