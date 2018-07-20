Best Scenic Routes for Motorcyclists in the US

There are plenty of good reasons why a motorcycle is a great alternative to 4-wheeled vehicles. Motorcycles don’t cost as much as cars and it’s easy to find affordable motorcycle insurance. You can have fun with cool helmets that make you look like the predator in the Alien movies, and you get a sense of freedom that you don’t get when you’re riding in a box with wheels.

There’s something about riding a motorcycle to truly enjoy a ride, especially when you drive along a scenic route. A motorcycle ride offers a sense of unbridled freedom and oneness with nature. You get a heightened feeling of excitement of adventure, and it’s much easier to appreciate the beauty of nature that’s all around you.

Of course, it matters where you ride if you’re in it for the scenic views. To really enjoy your trip, make sure you try out the following motorcycle routes:

River Road in Texas

Before you take this route, keep in mind that this is Texas, and it’s probably best if you don’t do this during the summer. But in the spring or fall, the ride is spectacular. The River Road runs 115 miles past awesome cliffs and a colorful mix of purple, red, and ochre along the way.

While this ride is predominantly smooth along Highway 170 from Candelaria to Presidio, if you’re into Enduro riding you have to try the off-road loop that runs 17 miles through the Valley of the Gods.

Other sights along the way include the Fort Leaton adobe fortress that can be traced back to 1848, along with the ancient lava flows along the way. You can also take am side trip from Lajitas and visit the old Contrabando Movie Set in Big Bend Ranch State Park.

The Natchez Trace Parkway

This parkway may have been built in the 1930s, but the route before then was already a migratory trail for buffalo and later on for Native Americans. It runs for 444 miles, starting from Nashville to Natchez, so you pass through the states of Tennessee, Alabama, and Mississippi.

This has long been famous for its cultural and historical significance as well as for the beauty of the scenery it offers. Why else would it be called the “National Scenic Byway”? All through the route, you pass by numerous Civil War battle sites and ghost towns, and you also go through parts of the old Natchez Trace Indian Trail. The scenery teems with various colors from the cypress swamps and the rolling farmland.

This 2-lane asphalt road doesn’t have any stop signs along the way, so you can coast all the way through your road trip. There aren’t any dangerous trucks either, as there not allowed into this parkway. You’ll also find lots of B&Bs with proprietors especially friendly to motorcyclist joy riders.

Grand Staircase–Escalante National Monument Ride in Utah

This ride starts in Panguitch, from which you follow the US 89 south to reach Route 12. From there you then go east to Torrey. This ride includes the Scenic Byway 12, where you get 124 miles of fantastic scenery as you weave your way through Bryce Canyon, the Capitol Reef National Parks, and the Petrified Forest State Park. The views along the way include lots of breathtaking natural wonders, such as mesas, cliffs, canyons, and buttes.

With such a lengthy ride, it’s best if you take your time to relax and plan for a 2-day trip. To really soak in the magnificent beauty of the colorful sunrises and sunsets, you should spend a night in the region.

Want to see more? Check out these cool motorcycles from the SEMA show