Bret Voelkel Inducted Into HRIA Hall Of Fame

Joins list of influential hot rod innovators

Bret Voelkel, RideTech President and CEO has been inducted into SEMA’s Hot Rod Industry Alliance (HRIA) Hall of Fame. The award represents a rare honor as Bret Voelkel is only the 25th Hot Rodder to earn the accolade since HRIA Hall of Fame program was introduced in 2004. Bret Voelkel rose to the podium with his wife and company co-founder Sharon Voelkel, who surprised him from back stage. Bret Voelkel stated “I am humbled and proud to find myself in the company of a select few hot rod innovators — many of whom I consider personal friends and heroes. I cannot thank my wife and business partner Sharon enough. RideTech would not be what it is today without her wisdom, patience and un-ending support. Sharon and I built this company together from nothing and it has been a great journey. I would also like to thank the entire RideTech team for their drive, creativity and hard work. Many of you have been with us since the early days and I look forward to the next 22 years of Hot Rod innovation and performance.”

Fellow HRIA Hall of Fame Inductees (2004-2017)

Roy Brizio, Alex Xydias, “Speedy” Bill Smith, Dennis Overholser, Painless Performance Products, Ken and Jane Callison of Ididit, John Menzler, Dave McClelland, Bill Mullins, Rick Craze, Ray Gollahon of Brookville Roadster, Brent Van Der Vort of Fat Man Fabrications, Bobby Alloway, Jerry Kennedy, Art Morrison, Jerry Kugel, Debbie Walls of Lokar Inc., George Lane of Motor State Distributing, Gary Heidt, Joe Mayall of NSRA Street Scene, CW Yearwood, “Chico” Kodoma, “Wings” Kalahan, Mark Campbell of Street & Performance.

Photo At Top: Bret Voelkel with HRIA Chair Tammy Holland of Comp Performance Group and BJ Elmore, RideTech Executive Vice President and CFO/HRIA Chair-Elect.