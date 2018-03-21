Building Extra Safe Cars: The Things You Have to Do

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, a total of 34,439 vehicular collisions in the United States were recorded in 2016. At least 37,000 people died from these accidents, either on the spot or from fatal injuries.

For this reason, people have begun to realize the importance of road safety. It’s not always about knowing how to read traffic signs and following proper etiquette on the road. Most of the time, it’s the way your car is built that determines safety.

In most cases, priming up your car is something you might want to invest in. Considering that road collisions can happen anytime, giving a few simple tweaks to your car can give lessen the risk of injury to you and to the people at the backseat.

With that being said, what can you do to make your car an extra boost in terms of protection from unwanted on-road mishaps?

Check your tires and brakes

Your tires and brakes are what keep you on the road. Noticing even the slightest issues with these components can actually save your life. So, before hitting the highway, you need to check the air pressure in your tires and test your brakes.

Check your lights

There’s nothing more hazardous than driving with a defective headlamp. Anything can right cross your path, like a deer or a person. In fact, driving in the dark has been the cause of most vehicular deaths in America. Avoid having to hit someone or something by testing your headlamps first. You might as well install new lamps that emit the right amount of brightness to light up your way.

Keep a maintenance schedule

This is already a no-brainer for many car owners. But often, this part of car maintenance is often neglected. Cars will have to undergo regular check-ups to detect certain issues and implementing the proper solutions to these issues. Your car’s performance, after all, is closely related to safety, and regular maintenance work such as charging the battery and changing the oil should never be overlooked.

Keep your car updated

As much as possible, you will need to use modern accessories to give your car added protection while you’re on the road. At any rate, keeping yourself up to date with the latest in car safety prevent accidents from ever happening. In fact, using new tech may help seniors avoid accidents and protect children from the effects of a horrific accidents. From using GPS trackers to rear end cameras, there are tons of gadgets you can install to your car.

Get sturdier windshields

There are some accidents that are bound to happen, so the only thing left for you to do is to make your car injury proof. And what better way to start that off than to replace your windshield with something that’s made from sturdier material. Flimsy and thin glass can actually be fatal to you as the driver as well as the person sitting right next to you. Broken glass can cause injuries, so you have to opt for windshields with laminated glass.