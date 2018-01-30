Camp N Drag 2017

Camp N Drag 2017 was held on July 14 through July 17, 2017 at Lake Waveland Park in Waveland, IN. With 2017 being the 10 year anniversary of this event we all knew this year would be a record breaking year. With over 1500 spectators and over 600 show vehicles parked through the showground, this was a HUGE record breaking year just as they thought. Anyone and everyone were welcome to the show!

Custom rides come to support these shows nationwide and use them as gatherings to band together and support charitable causes. This year donations were made to Riley Childrens Hospital in the form of Hot Wheels. Over 15,909 Hot Wheels were given to the children and families of Riley Childrens Hospital meaning each spectator gave one or more Hot Wheels. Thank you to everyone who donated!

Didnt get a chance to make it to the 2017 show? Dont worry! Camp N Drag had a drone going over the entire camp ground just to show you what everyone was all about! Get an upclose view of some of the rides that attended and what all the attendees were doing around Camp N Drag 2017. Check it out to see every inch of what the show had to offer.

Between the cruise and the show itself, all owners, attendees, and even the Waveland residents were treated to a fun and respectful show! Not only that, with all the amazing custom rides that attended there was sure to be something for everyone to enjoy. Make sure you put it on your calendar to attend the 2018 show, you wont regret it!

Interested in more Camp N Drag coverage? We have years of that coverage just for you!

Looking for more information on Camp N Drag? Check out their website for more information on the upcoming show!

Photos by: Double D and BLT