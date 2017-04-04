Cavalcade of Customs 2017

Cavalcade of Customs 2017 was held in Cincinnati, OH and was held in the Duke Energy Convention Center of January 6. The show brought hundreds of custom cars, hot rods, motorcycles, and trucks to the area. People from all around the US come to this show not only to show off their unique rides, but to see the 500 plus vehicles that show along with the wall to wall vintage cars that have been restored and transformed into customized classics. You can also expect to run into a few celebrities at Cavalcade of Customs 2017 such as Rick Harrison from Pawn Stars and Mark Martin, NASCAR Legend.

If unique rides and celebrities aren’t enough for ya, the show also have special events, activities, contests, great KOI deals, and good food, what more could you ask for? Cavalcade of Customs 2017 also had awards given out for best restored, best rod, best truck, outstanding bike, outstanding paint, and much more! This year, the CASI Cup went to Rod Parsons for his 1967 Chevrolet C-10 Pickup, a well deserved award for a beautiful ride! It was a hard decision for the judges to pick out the award winners, but they did an amazing job no doubt! This show was one you didnt want to miss, but don’t worry if you did, we have the live coverage just for you!

Wanting more information on this years show and previous? KOI has their website up and running with information for Cavalcade of Customs 2017 and you can look forward to see information for the upcoming shows soon!

Wanting to see more of the Cavalcade of Customs? We have years of previous content for this show and others that you do not want to miss out on!

Live Coverage by Double D