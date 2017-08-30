Cavalcade of Customs 2017

Cavalcade of Customs 2017 was held on January 6, 2017 until January 8, 2017 at the Duke Energy Convention Center in downtown Cincinnati, OH. This show constantly bring in hundreds of the coolest custom cars, hot rods, motorcycles, trucks, and more to the floors of the convention center. Spectators will come back each day because they are so many vehicles that they cant see them all in one day!

Every year the show brings in celebrity guests for the spectators to meet. WWE Wrestling Superstar Dean Ambrose was there for those who wanted autographs and pictures along side him. One celebrity that everyone seemed to love was Pawn Stars very own Rick Harrison. Also, NASCAR Racing Hall of Fame Legend Mark Martin had attended to see his fans and speak about his experiences in NASCAR.

With a show like this, many people local and around the United States make sure that they at least come for one day to see all the rides, celebrities, activities, contents, and special events! With one of the events being that you can see legendary car builder Gene Winfield do his custom body work in the Summit Racing Equipment’s Chop shop.

Our chief editor, Dan Davis, went out to the show to get some live video coverage for you all to check out, don’t miss out on some of the amazing rides that he was able to get up close with!

Be sure to check out Cavalcade of Customs website to see when and where you cane make it out to a show near you!

Live coverage and photos by: Double D