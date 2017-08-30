Choosing the Best LED Lights for Your Car

Driving at night is very dangerous. Not only will you encounter erratic drivers or bike riders on the road but animals may jump on your path unexpectedly or you may encounter objects lying on the road. Having proper visibility at night is highly encouraged. This ensures that the driver is able to know what is in front and even on the sides of the road.

It is common to find older cars still featuring headlights with bulbs. While they may work as required, the bulbs do burn out. Thanks to improved technology, car owners can finally replace their older headlights with LED headlights.We know LED headlights are cost effective, bright and stylish that is why I highly recommend them. If you’re on the hunt for an ATV led light bars for example then you should look it up to sites such as lightbarliaison.com for reviews before considering buying them.

So, how do you select the best LED lights for your car? Here are factors to help you make the right choice.

Design

When shopping for car lights, you will encounter different designs both for headlights and tail lights. One of the most common designs you will find in the market is Halo or projector headlights. If you are not familiar with this headlight, the lights are designed to appear like a halo. Since they are circular in design, you are assured of visibility when on the road. Even when driving in the dark, your lights will be clearly visible to oncoming traffic from afar.

When it comes to the headlights and taillights, it’s important to choose a design that fits your car. If you are unsure about the dimensions of the stock model on your car, consult a professional at the store. They will help you select the right model.

Color

The best thing about LED lights is that they are available in different colors. For the headlight, you can easily find white LED car lights. This is beneficial to you especially if you engage in a lot of night driving. Not only will the white LED headlights illuminate the road in front of your clearly but oncoming traffic will be able to spot you from afar.

For the tail lights, find LED lights that emit a bright red and white light. The bright red color is supposed to inform the driver behind you that you are about to stop or slow down while the white LED light indicates that you are reversing. Amber colored LED lights acts as an indicator both for the front and back. Thanks to the use of the above LED lights, you can avoid accidents.

Location

If you want to style up your car, you can opt to purchase decorative underbody lights. Since they are not a standard issue with your car, there are several options at the local store. Select a color that compliments your car. For the interior, LED lights are the best option. Not only will they light up the interior brightly but they last long since they have a lifespan of more than 10,000 hours.

Price

Cost is always an important factor to have in mind. At the end of the day, you have to spend money when purchasing the car lights. The first thing you need to do is come up with a budget. This will enable you to shop for car lights without breaking the bank. If you are shopping at the local store, browse and compare first before making the final decision.

Final Thoughts

As said earlier, replacing your car lights with LED lights improves your safety and aesthetics. When shopping, come up with a budget to eliminate chances of breaking the bank. Also, shop for affordable designs and colors thus saving on purchases. Check out this amazing LED headlight conversion on this 1970 Porsche 911T