Choosing The Right Car Seat Covers

There are so many variables that can go into choosing seat covers for your car. You have fabric choices such as cloth, microfiber or Neoprene seat covers. You have style choices such as classic or sporty, but most important, you have to choose the right fit. Seat covers will help retain the life of your vehicle’s seats by offering the protection and since most covers are removable, you can easily keep your seats clean with regular washings.

Form

There are several different kinds of car seat covers, and each has positives and negatives. There are slip-on covers that offer a snug fit that looks more like the original seat, but they can be difficult to remove for cleaning. There are also tie-on covers that are easily removed, so if you are going to need to clean your covers more often, this is a good option. Tie-on covers also work best for the back seats and are great if you have pets that shed who love to travel with you.

Fabric

Car seat covers come in a variety of fabric options. They come in leather, which is a high-end look and can stand up to a lot but can be expensive. They also come in vinyl, which is very durable and mimics the look of leather, but is easy to keep clean and costs less. You can get fur, if you live in a colder climate, this style retains warmth, but requires frequent cleanings. Neoprene is also an excellent option as it’s easy to maintain, durable and has a sporty look.

Fit

No matter which fabric you choose, the fit is important. An ill-fitting seat cover will not give your car the style you’re looking for, or, offer the protection you would expect from a cover. There are a variety of off-the-shelf covers available for many makes and models. Some things to keep in mind when choosing the right fit are: where the airbags are located and if your seat has power armrests. If you can’t find what you need on a shelf, consider having your covers custom made. This option will cost a little more, but you will have a quality product that fits perfectly, so if your budget allows for it, consider a custom cover for your seats.

Style

Now that you have decided on a fabric and fit, it’s time to let your style show through. Consider adding trim pieces in a contrasting color for a sporty look, add a bright pop of color to your seats, or, choose a fun pattern that really showcases your personality. Choosing the style is where you can really show the world who you are and what you love.

There are many important factors when choosing car seat covers such as the style and the fabric, but the most important factor is the fit. A well-fitted cover is going to give your seats a luxury feel as well as offer them added protection against daily use. Showcase your personality with a fun fabric, color or pattern choice.