A Complete Guide on How to Tint Your Car Window

The tinted windows for cars are exceptionally conventional because of their advantages and people need the windows of their cars stained. If you are one of them and need a DIY tint, you can search some and install your tinted windows and save your money.

First, gather all the necessary tools to install the dye in the window of the car. The dye installation package incorporates a tinting sheet, a sharp edge, a squeegee or an elastic roller, a fluid cleaner, a bone device, a hair dryer, a hard card and an estimation ribbon.

Take the measurement of the window of the car and cut the film in the state of the window. If you are unsure of cutting the sheet or it is bad in the exact cut, you can get a precut film for your car window, since there are some organizations that offer this office; you simply need to organize the specific visualization of the car.

Spray the cleaner and water mixture on the window; This will help the sheet stick to the glass and evacuate the buildup using the scraper from start to finish.

Apply the film to the side window and taking into account that applying as a last-minute window, leave approximately ¼ inch of the best edge.

Push the dye under the inner elastic seal with the help of the bone device.

Make sure the dye goes to each side of the window with the help of a hard card.

Now take the scraper in one hand and the dryer in the other, warm in the best way and move the scraper and dryer to the side; Continue doing this in flat motion. This will evacuate the rest of the moisture or the air will rise between the glass and the film.

You can use a similar technique to apply the blade to the wind shield, but before applying the windshield, make sure that window tinting is not excluded in its general vicinity.

When applied to the rear window, do not use the cutting edge because the edge may damage the rear defogger. To apply in the rear window, check the defroster lines and cut the tables in the required numbers, place the main cut in the base and the second over the primary, the third strip in the highest point of the second, etc. . Try not to give the boards the opportunity to cover the defroster lines.

When the glass of your car is dyed according to your specifications and adhere to legal needs, you will have to take care of it to make sure you take advantage of your dye. Wash the windows of your car with a mild cleanser. Use a towel or cloth to dry. You will not need to use aromatic salts or glass cleaners on the window, as these elements will separate the colors of the film and cause the dye to come off recklessly.

Whatever the reason why your car windows are tinted, come to a respectable auto tinting workshop. They will have the ability to provide you with the correct dye film for your vehicle that adheres to state laws and will install it quickly and legitimately.