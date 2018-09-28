Cruise to the Pines 2018

Hosted by: Perfect Poise

Cruise to the Pines 2018 was held on May 19, 2018 in Prescott, AZ. With a beautiful view and perfect weather, this show brought in some of the lowest car and trucks you could find!

Cruise to the Pines 2018 started in Phoenix to group all those participating in the cruise and prep for the 75 mile drive up to Prescott. The location for this show this year was moved to Watson Lake in Prescott, AZ, with how big the crowd had become moving to a new location was a great idea! We loved this scene compared to the usual where attendees were parked in a tight parking lot in downtown Arizona.

This show is proof that a small car show can do so much in the custom scene over the years! With the team working hard to make sure that this years show was better than any one before, we are excited to see how they can raise the bar next year! All the rides that attended were one of a kind and you could see the love that each owner had!

Awards were given out to the Best of Show Car and Best of Show Truck. Congratulations to James Camberlin and his blacked out ’65 Cadillac as winner for the Best of Show car and Brad McFarlin Champagne C10 as winner for Best of Show Truck.

Photos by: Lhea Alisha