Custom Car Revival 2017

Custom Car Revival 2017 was held on June 10, 2017 at Edwards Drive In in Indianapolis, IN. With this event being known as one of the best events of the year, nearly 200 custom rides come from all of the country just to come together for this day of fun.

One ride that was a huge hit at the show this year was Voodoo Larry’s completely restyled 1954 Kaiser Manhattan. Early on in the build, Larry decided that he was going to have styling from both versions of the Golden Sahara but with a special twist to it. The entire ride looks amazing after all the hard work and dedication that Voodoo Larry and the Voodoo Kings put into this ride!

Custom Car Revival 2017 is dedicated exclusively to traditional custom cars and is the only show that does this! If you are into custom, old school rides, this is one show you don’t want to miss! Especially with special debut rides like Voodoo Larry’s.

With all of the rides that were chosen to attend this show, we could not get enough! Each ride had something new and was one of a kind. This is one of the many reason we continue to go to this show, its amazing!

The next Custom Car Revival will be held at the same location, Edwards Drive In, and will be held on June 9th, 2018. If you haven’t attended this show before, you’ll want to make sure you make it in 2018. These rides aren’t like anything you have seen before!

Interested in coverage by Gauge Magazine? We have years of previous content ranging back to the early 2000’s!

Looking for more information on Custom Car Revival? Check out their Facebook page for upcoming show information!

Photos by: Todd Atkins