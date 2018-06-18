DB Drag Racing at Slamology 2018

The dB Drag Racing Association would like to thank all of the competitors, spectators and sponsors that participated in the DD Audio sound completion lanes of Slamology presented by Gauge Magazine.com and Orion Car Audio co sponsored by Sky High Car Audio this past weekend. The competition was as tough as ever! In dB Drag Racing, some really high numbers were put up including a 175.3 dB from James Sakaley in the Extreme Class. In Bass Race, the brackets were OVERFULL in 3 out of 4 of the classes and many did not make Top 8 in the brackets! The Bass Racers have perfected their skills so much that ties are a regular occurrence! Bagger Beatz was offered for the first time at Slamology. Wayne Harris was in the lanes on Saturday giving some pointers to the new guys that came out to try it for the first time. The format was well received and we expect growth in the motorcycle audio format.

The weather was touch and go most of the weekend, but everyone seemed to be in good spirits and understanding of the weather delays. The dBDRA Judging team did a fantastic job officiating and kept the lanes moving at a good pace over the weekend. Thank you to the judging team: Jeremy Weber, Jereme Creamer, Chet Holmberg, Cody Allard, Jeff LaFond, Erin Renae and Malissa Creamer.

A huge thanks also goes out to Gorman Cassidy for allowing the dB Drag Judges to set up the judging equipment inside Gorman’s trailer on Sunday. With the torrential downpour situation underway, there was no way the competition could have been completed without the generosity of Gorman and his Incriminator Audio team!

Congratulations to the 2018 Slamology Winners:

dB Drag Racing

Beer Bass Mafia – Street Stock 1K

Kevin Koller – Street Stock 2K

Kevin Ecker – Street Stock 5K

Mike Astin – Street Stock NL

Db Rev Mj – Street Stock Trunk 5K

Team Orion Ronald – Street Stock Wall 5K

Team Trelo Loud – Super Street NW

Team Soundcheck – Super Street 1-2

Gorman Cassidy – Super Street 3-4

Donteay Jones – Super Street 5+

Steve Mick – Super Street X

James Sakaley – Extreme NL

Bass Race

Wallstreet David – Bass Race 120.0dB-129.9dB

Micah Petzold – Bass Race 130.0dB-139.9dB

Clayton Koenig – Bass Race 140.0dB-149.9dB

Steve Mick – Bass Race 150.0dB-159.9dB

Bagger Beatz

D and D Motorsports – Bike 5-8

Mike Gragg – Bike NL

Ray Mancini 2 – Loud Pipes

Ms. Adysen – Power Wheels

Jeff Smith – Trike NL

Stay tuned to www.slamology.com for all information on 2019 Slamology.