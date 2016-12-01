December 2016 All SEMA Photos Issue

The December 2016 Issue of Gauge Magazine is nothing but SEMA Photos 2016 from cover to cover. We have taken all the hard work out trying to find the SEMA Photos 2016 coverage that you want to find. As we were building our annual all SEMA Photos issue for 2016 we chose to break the coverage up starting on Monday night with the Freaks of Nature Car and Truck Club at Hogs and Heifers Salon just off of Fremont Street on Halloween for the annual SEMA Kick Off Party. If you have never had the pleasure of attending this event you have got to put it into your SEMA schedule. Next we break down the thousands of cars with a feature of only the 2wd Trucks of the show. To follow that up we break out all the Domestic Cars of SEMA 2016. Following up Domestic Cars we have a double feature of Gauge Girls with the beautiful Wet Sounds models Andrea Rivss and Tawny Triska on Tim White’s totally custom copper highlighted Cadillac. The next special feature is nothing but the SEMI’s and Haulers at SEMA 2016. This year was amazing with the amount of custom haulers and SEMI’s at the show. As if that were not enough now we feature nothing but the models and hotties of the show. SEMA and Las Vegas are all about beautiful woman and the floor of SEMA show is no different. Love the big 4×4 trucks? Yes we broke out these beautiful large trucks next for an all 4×4 of SEMA feature. Import and exotic cars are always a crowd favorite.. So make sure to check out the imports of SEMA 2016 special feature in the magazine. As our magazine as grown and the Motorcycles of the world have become more popular so have their attendance at the SEMA show. We broke all the cool ass bike of SEMA out of the coverage in an All Motorcycles of SEMA Feature. To wrap up the issue we will do just as SEMA has done and feature the official after show: SEMA IGNITED… This after party and show has become the only way to finish up the week with drifting cars, bands, burnouts and builder of the year awards.