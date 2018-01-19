An In-depth Look At The 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

If you set your eyes on this piece of automotive innovation that is Chevrolet Silverado 1500, you will have to agree with the judges who awarded it the 2017 Fleet Truck of the year. This is the second time the truck is getting the “Fleet Truck of the Year” prize. The light-duty truck has a great and durable steel body, as well as a great music system. In addition to the well-thought-out features, there is the opportunity to install Wi-Fi. For automobile Wi-Fi needs, consult EyeNet for more information.

So, what made Chevrolet Silverado 1500 win 2017 Fleet Truck of the year?

Meeting customer needs

The two-time recognition as the Fleet Truck of the Year shows that the vehicle meets its customers’ needs. According to Ed Peper, the US Vice-President of GM Fleet, its design ensures low fuel and maintenance costs. The vehicle is also very popular for its powertrains that are so dependable and are backed by the 5/100 warranty. Its durable steel body is another great plus.

Great transformation

Since 2013, when the Silverado 1500 was last picked as the Fleet Truck of the Year, it has been greatly transformed. The very notable improvements include giving the truck an eight-speed transmission, which is quite an expansion, and the installation of Apple Carplay and Android Auto.

Silverado 1500 is among the top choices that fleets would die to own, going by Ed Peper. He believes drivers would really enjoy the efficiency features that range from the comfort and quietness of the ride, standard Bluetooth and the inclusion of classic WI-FI – the Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi.

The vehicle design and engine

The buyer has a choice of several configurations to choose from, depending on their needs – regular or double configurations. They can also pick crew cab configuration. They can then choose between 2WD or 4WD. There is also a choice of three EcoTec3 engines – 4.3L V-6 SAE engine – certified with 285 hp and 305 lb-ft of torque; a 5.3L V-8 engine certified with 355 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque, and a 6.2L V-8 engine which offers 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque.

Payload and Towing

The Silverado 1500 has had its towing capability improved. With the 6.2L V-8 engine, it can tow up to 12,500 lbs, which is a 1,000 lbs more compared to its highest offering in 2013. Other great towing features are the StabiliTrak with Trailer Sway Control technology that prevents swaying trailers.

Furthermore, Hill Start Assist allows drivers more time to change from braking to acceleration, while preventing rolling back. The payload capability of a maximum of 1250 lbs is a great asset. Lowering and raising the tailgate have been made easy by an EZ lift and Lower Tailgate, that’s an internal rotation bar. The truck beds come in 5-foot-8-inch , 6-foot-6-inch, and 8-foot lengths.

Customizing for a fleet’s safety

Silverado can be ordered with features tailored for a particular fleet, and fleet leaders can go for what suits them.

The vehicle has great features including external power-heated mirrors, entry without the use of a key, and power windows. There are many other features that make it a great vehicle such as the front fog lamps that employ LED technology, and the back window defogger.

Silverado puts great emphasis on safety, and to this end, it can have a Safety Belt Assurance System. This stops the vehicle from being driven out of park without the driver’s seatbelt being fastened.

Furthermore, every model now has ten standard airbags and rear-view cameras. Silverado also has four cameras in its unique EchoMaster Trailering Camera System which help to do away with blind spots and ease the driver’s task when lining the trailer.

Fleet connectivity

Silverado 1500 is up-to-date on technology connectivity, consisting of Fleet OnStar telematics vehicle data reporting. The plan includes, just to mention a few, Automatic Crash Response, On-Demand Vehicle Diagnostics, and Stolen Vehicle Assistance.

General Motors also provides three fleet telematics solutions for fleets to choose from: Telogis Fleet for GM, Spireon’s Fleet Locate, and GM’s proprietary Commercial Link tool. All provide online fleet management solutions to keep track of the vehicle and driver activities. They employ GM’s OnStar in-vehicle hardware.

Also, there is Hotspot feature for fleet managers – the OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi. The Chevrolet MyLink connectivity that is provided lets drivers synchronize their smartphones with the dashboard.