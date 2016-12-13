“Disco Dean” Is becoming one of the most desired street racers in the world!

At the 2017 PRI show in Indianapolis, Indiana , we ran into someone very special; Now world famous Drag Car Racer Dean Karns AKA. Disco Dean. Here, at Gauge Magazine, we have personally known Dean for many years from his generations of being a Hydraulic and Lowrider Magazine world champion plus he has been one of our biggest behind the scenes supporters and fans.

Recently, Dean and Stinky Pinky were on the TV Show called Street Outlaws where he had raced Big Chief. At the end of the race, they said that Chief and Dean had a draw, or tie; but some would say otherwise. Dean stated that when he passed the finish line he was able to see Chief door, meaning that he was in the lead and would have won. If you have seen the video, what do you all think? Was it a tie, or was it a definite win on Stinky Pinky’s side? Let us know!

Dean is a former Lowrider Hydraulic World Champion of 3 times who has now changed over to drag racing. Stinky Pinky is the name of the vehicle that Dean uses during his street/drag races. Dean had chosen to switch to drag racing in 2001 after a dear friend of his passed; his dad put the idea back in his mind of switching over to doing drag racing, so Dean put down the switch box and now smashes the gas pedal! Either way he has never left his passion for automotive fun!

Stinky Pinky is the ultimate barn find! It is a new gen Chevrolet Camaro and all the parts that are inside this beauty, they are shelf item stuff! This means that you can buy it at any drag racing shop. Basically you could build this baby in a garage with the right mechanics and tools. make sure to watch the video as Dean explains all this thoroughly.

Something else Dean has become famous for and you will notice is that there are Oreo all over this vehicle. With Dean traveling so much, his driving snack of choices is typically Oreo cookies. He loves Oreos so much, that ones of his friends loaded his zoomies up with Double Stuffed Oreos, imagine seeing that when someone starts their vehicle and oreos are flying everywhere! It has been such a joke in the Drag Racing industry that fans now stand in line for “Disco Dean” to sign their package of Double Stuffed Oreos.

