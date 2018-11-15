DIY Car Repairs 6 Tips to Get You Started

Not all of us are blessed with dads or grandfathers who can talk shop and teach us how to work with cars. The best you may have gotten was a lesson on how to start the car or open the trunk. But now that you’re of the right age, you may want to learn a thing or two on repairing your car.

Here are a few tips to get you started on learning how:

The Internet is your friend

There are millions of tutorials from millions of users on YouTube who are all willing to share the knowledge that they have gained from working with vehicles for years. The best part of this is that they are all free. If you want to learn how to jumpstart your car or even how to change a flat tire , you can bet that a quick search on the Internet will net a huge number of tutorials and walkthroughs on how to do that.

A word of caution: you may want to check the sources that you are getting your information from. Although there are a lot of helpful videos online, there are also just as many videos and sites that contain dubious information.

Log on to car forums and websites

If you want to find tried and tested information, forums are usually the place to go. Forums are a great way to bring yourself up to speed on what you need to know. They’re filled with helpful threads and guides on how to repair cars. Forums also contain a lot of threads where people post about their cars and include all the parts and specs that you need to know about.

If you’re stumped and aren’t sure how to solve a problem about the car you’re trying to patch up, best head on over to a forum like AutomotiveForums.com , where you’ll find a ton of like-minded car enthusiasts who are more than willing to help you.

Talk to the clerk at your local car parts store

Your local car parts store isn’t just a treasure trove full of parts you can use to spiff up your car, it’s also a place where you can find people who know a lot about cars. Some of the clerks at car parts stores also moonlight as car mechanics, so they know a lot about the stuff that they’re trying to sell.

If you ever come across a clerk who can talk your head off about fuel pumps and engine horsepower–and not just about different brands and price points, but actually about how they work and what causes which–you may want to befriend that guy. They could end up being your go-to guy for all your concerns about your car.

Play assistant to your friends and family

Experience is the best teacher, but some things are best learned through observation and secondhand experience. If ever your dad, your grandpa, or any of your friends are planning to fix up their car, make sure to volunteer to help them out. It’s a great way to learn how to fix cars, especially if you have not yet saved up enough money to buy your own junker to fix up.

Read up on the literature

A lot of the information you need to fix up your own car has already been written. If you need to know how your engine works in relation to all the other parts of the car, you can just go to the library and read books related to cars and engineering. As soon as you know the science or the physics behind the system, you can gain a deeper understanding on how you can fix a car’s fuel propulsion system.

Seek assistance from experts